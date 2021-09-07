







































































 




   

   









Health And Family

                        
'Stop telling me to get pregnant': Heart Evangelista addresses bashers of her childlessness

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 11:24am
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Stop telling me to get pregnant': Heart Evangelista addresses bashers of her childlessness
Actress Heart Evangelista
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista is furious with the thought that one needs to have a child to be happy in life.



The actress/artist reacted yesterday via her Twitter after bashers hounding the comments section of a TikTok video featuring her in a bikini.

   
   


Some netizens left messages about her being childless after six years of marriage with Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero. There were also lewd comments about her.



She retweeted the screenshot of a netizen who came to her defense. The netizen said that a woman's body does not exist to create children and it is also not to be owned by her husband. The netizen named @irisvicencio also said that a woman is not worth less just because she is unable to bear a child.



 






 



"Ok na sana lahat. Stop telling me to get pregnant unless you really want to hurt me. Nobody knows the real struggle. Also may I add life is good. (The) people I love are fine and everything else in between is ok so bonus nalang if I do conceive again. it’s my body [folded hands emoji]," Heart wrote.



Heart lost her twins to miscarriage in 2018.



Her next tweet said she is already happy and urged people to inspire each other. She also asked people to stop pressing her to conceive.



"I’m not mad just furious how people think na need mo magkaanak para maging masaya  I am already a happy person and grateful. [Folded hands emoji] tama na ang pressure. Inspire each other na lang tayo," she tweeted.



 






 



Her succeeding tweets were light-hearted posts that included a clip of her husband doing exercise and a photo of her beloved aspin Panda.



"Si Panda lang ang perfect ang life," Heart wrote. This came after she tweeted that nobody's life is perfect, adding that hers is "far from that."



The actress recently came from fashion stints, including an attendance at an exclusive event hosted by Vogue magazine. She also went to the United States to do a series of promotions for her collaborative art exhibit with Incubus lead singer and composer Brandon Boyd. 



RELATED: Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd seen in 'kilig' photo shoot for art collaboration


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

