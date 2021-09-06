







































































 




   

   









Health And Family

                        
The best of health products only at Watsons

                        

                        
September 6, 2021 | 9:43am
                        

                        


                        
                        
The best of health products only at Watsons
The Most Loved products in the Best of Health category at Watsons are vitamins and medications shoppers picked to help them feel better and become healthier and stronger.
MANILA, Philippines — The Most Loved products in the Best of Health category at Watsons are vitamins and medications shoppers picked to help them feel better and become healthier and stronger.



Watsons is available anytime, anywhere to many Filipinos who are very definite about their health, beauty and wellness finds.



Take a look at shoppers' picks for Best of Health products:



Best of Health for nutritional supplement: Ensure Gold Vanilla



Ensure Gold fills the nutrition gaps in adults. It is clinically proven to improve strength and immunity with well-balanced proportions of macronutrients. It's a bonus that the vanilla flavor tastes good!



Best of Health for topical analgesic: Salonpas Medicated Patch



This is a product that's trusted by generations of users. It's safe and it really works to eliminate minor aches and pains. Plus, its scent is comforting and brings us back to our childhood.



Best of Health for cold preparation: Neozep Non-Drowsy



When you have a cold but need to work, Neozep is always the go-to. It relieves cold symptoms without the drowsiness.



Best of Health for anti-aging supplement: Mosbeau Placenta White Advanced Supplement



This Mosbeau supplement has ingredients that help in whitening, anti-aging and immunity-boosting. It minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and smoothens skin texture.



Best of Health for single vitamin: Fern C



This Vitamin C supplement is non-acidic, which means you can drink it on an empty stomach. It has sodium ascorbate, a Vitamin C form that's more easily absorbed by the body.



Best of Health for oral analgesic: Biogesic



Biogesic is a household name that's been around for a long time. It is used for the relief of mild to moderate pain and fever.



Best of Health for health supplement: MX3 Plus Capsule



MX3 Plus Capsule is a natural food supplement with triple antioxidants: Natural Pure Xanthone, Q10 and L-Carnitine that help with weight loss the natural way. This works with a healthy diet and regular exercise.



Best of Health for adult multivitamin: Centrum Advance



Centrum gives you 25 vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in one tablet. It supports heart and eye health and gives your body the immunity it needs.



Check out the Most Loved picks at any of Watsons' 800+ stores nationwide or any of the online channels.



Watsons has teamed up with SM Supermalls for the Trash to Cash Recycling Market. With this initiative, shoppers are encouraged to Do Good by dropping off empty packaging of health and beauty products in exchange for cash and other incentives at designated recycling areas in selected SM malls.



To date, 65kg of trash have been collected and 40 million plastic bottles have been recycled via this initiative.



 



For all your health, beauty and wellness needs, visit any of their 800+ stores nationwide or shop online via at https://www.watsons.com.ph or via the Watsons mobile app. 



For more information, you may visit https://interactive.watsons.com.ph/sustainablechoices or follow @watsonsph on Facebook and Instagram, @watsonsphilippines on YouTube and TikTok for more updates.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Take a look at shoppers' picks for Best of Health products at Watsons.

                                                         


      

         

            
