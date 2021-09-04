







































































 




   

   









Health And Family

                        
Film producer's kids test positive for COVID-19

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 4, 2021 | 12:25pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Film producer Rina Navarro
Rina Navarro via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Film producer Rina Navarro revealed that her kids tested positive for COVID-19. 



In her Instagram account, the producer of “Bonifacio” and CEO of Unfiltered Skin Care, asked prayers for his three-year-old son. 



“May I request for prayers for my son. He tested positive of COVID today. So far, he has no symptoms. Please send him love & words of healing everyday for 14 days. I will forever be grateful. The Lord bless you all THEO my son, I love you with all my heart, you are safe because God loves you,” Rina wrote. 



In an interview with Philstar.com, Rina said that her eight-year-old daughter Rain also tested positive for COVID-19. Both kids never left home since the pandemic started. 










“These are challenging times for the young and innocent children. These prayers also go out to all the other children who are now COVID positive,” she said. 



Rina encouraged the public to stay at home and refrain from accepting visitors.



“I am encouraging people to stay at home, and also to refrain from accepting visitors since the most vulnerable nowadays are not just the old folks but the kids and even the babies,” she said.  



“Being vaccinated doesn’t mean you are totally immune or you won’t be able to carry the virus. Always wear a facemask and face shield if you are in the company of kids and elders,” she added.



Rina said that their family driver went home and infected their housemaid, putting the kids at risk. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
