How far are we from our #TBFreePH dreams?

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19, being an aggressive threat to our health these days, just goes to show how deadly respiratory infections are.

The World Health Organization (WHO), based on its December 2020 report, lists chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lower respiratory infections as the third and fourth leading causes of death respectively in the world.

The latter remains to be the world’s “most deadly communicable disease.” Under these lower respiratory infections that many countries have long been hoping to control is tuberculosis (TB). A separate WHO report says this respiratory disease claimed a total of 1.4 million lives in 2019, making it the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent (above HIV/AIDS). The number equals 14% of the 100 million TB cases that year.

A positive perspective here is that, according to WHO, “Globally, TB incidence is falling at about 2% per year and, between 2015 and 2019, the cumulative reduction was 9%. This was less than halfway to the End-TB-Strategy milestone of a 20% reduction between 2015 and 2020.”

Information really sparked a broader sense of awareness in the community, which then encouraged further treatment and prevention. But it still isn’t a closed case, especially in the Philippines.

Before the Department of Health (DOH) reinforced its anti-TB commitment in August 2019 together with WHO, the United States Agency for International Development, and the Global Fund, a 2017 report estimated 581,000 Filipinos lived with active TB cases prior. A total of 27,000 of them died.

So, where are we exactly in today’s fight against TB?

In an effort to help spread more knowledge about TB while we all tread through something as equally deadly as COVID-19, I invited the DOH - National Tuberculosis Program (NTP) Manager Dr. Anna Marie Celina Garfin on our recent “Pamilya Talk” episode to tell us more about our status in finally snuffing TB out.

What is TB?

TB is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, a bacteria that usually affects the lungs. It can spread from an infected person’s cough, sneeze, and spit—traveling through the air and into another person’s body when inhaled.

Once infected, a person may develop latent TB, the milder, non-contagious case; and active TB, the more serious, contagious case that shows a variety of symptoms that’ll worsen if untreated.

What are the symptoms of TB vis-a-vis COVID-19?

While they’re both respiratory infections, TB and COVID-19 have some key differences in the symptoms. The most common signs of TB are cough (lasting two weeks or more), fever, weight loss, and night sweats. Meanwhile, the key symptoms of COVID-19 are dry cough, sore throat, and loss of smell/taste.

Those with TB should be more wary of COVID-19, as to not further wear out and infect their lungs.

Who are at risk of TB?

DOH #TBFreePH campaign Apart from free screenings and medications, the DOH is delegating mobile vans to help screen possible TB cases right in the community.

According to WHO, TB affects mostly adults, although it doesn’t really leave children out with 1.2 million of them infected in 2019. People with HIV, undernutrition, and other conditions involving the immune system are reportedly more at risk. Those with smoking and alcohol problems are also more susceptible to the disease.

Geographically speaking, WHO reports 95% of cases and deaths happen in developing countries like the Philippines.

Is TB curable?

Definitely!

Milder TB cases can be cured through early diagnosis and medication.

“Kung merong may TB sa bahay, mabuting mabigyan agad sIya ng gamot. Pag nagagamot, within two weeks, 90% ng TB bacilli sa lungs ay napapababa,” said Dr. Garfin.

Keeping a strong immune system should be a given in preventing the growth of the disease, the specialist added.

“Pumasok man ang TB bacilli sa ating katawan, nandyan ang immune system to protect us.”

Other treatments can go up to six months or more, depending on the case.

In any case, the medication period should be completed even with the infected feeling slight relief early on. There might still be a chance that the bacteria is still present in the body, Garfin said.

TB screenings and medications are available in public health centers for free. Currently, the country has more than 3,600 treatment facilities, according to DOH.

How is DOH responding to TB?

End TB App Suite - to download, visit: ntp.doh.gov.ph/apps

The Philippines is on track with the government’s goal of 2.5 million TB cases treated by 2022 and a TB-free record by 2035.

Backing this up, Dr. Garfin said an estimated 200,000 TB cases were only reported in 2020 — a massive 40% drop from the previous year’s 400,000 tally.

Next to offering free screenings and medications, the DOH is delegating mobile vans to help screen possible TB cases right in the community.

More recently, the DOH is also ramping up its digital efforts in line with the cause.

The Integrated Tuberculosis Information System (ITIS) Mobile and ITIS Lite apps, for one, collate TB figures from public and private providers to detect outbreaks and track progress in treatments. Security of patient data is ensured on these apps.

The DOH is also ramping up its digital efforts through the Care TB App



The Race TB app records the performance of different regions in helping eradicate TB. Guide TB, meanwhile, carries news and updates on TB-related policies. Care TB serves as a more inclusive app where patients, care providers, and advocates can interact; acquire relevant information; and report cases of stigma, discrimination, and other issues due to having TB. Lastly, Lead TB caters to partner agencies and units in assessing the current TB program and specific policies within it.

All mentioned apps are free to download.

What’s next in our fight vs. TB?

All said, early diagnosis and treatment really is key. WHO estimated 60 million were saved between 2000 and 2019, with more cases crossing the denial stage to come forward and undergo treatment.

Dr. Garfin thus invites the public to help the government in identifying TB cases, all while putting an end to the stigma.

“Yung isang TB case, makaka-infect sya ng 10-12 persons in a year ‘pag di sya nahanap at naagapan. Tuloy-tuloy lang ang pag-transmit ng disease. Kaya dapat bigyan agad ng treatment.”

“Ang challenges sa program, nahihiya ang isang tao na may TB. Di sila pumupunta sa health center. Wag po tayong mahiya. Pag-usapan natin to. Unlike COVID-19 na hanggang supportive treatment pa lang, ang TB po ay nagagamot.”



