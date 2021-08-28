







































































 




   

   









'Iâ€™m a hands-on mom': Janella Salvador on motherhood
Actress Janella Salvador with her son Jude
Janella Salvador via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
'I'm a hands-on mom': Janella Salvador on motherhood

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 28, 2021 - 3:43pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador revealed that she is a hands-on mother to son Jude. 



During the virtual press conference of her series “Click, Like, Share,” Janella said she wants to do everything for her son. 



“I’m a hands-on mom. Kung kaya ko nga gusto ko nga ako lahat halos gagawa. Lahat talaga as in. Hanggang ngayon ako pa rin nagpapaligo sa kanya. We finally found a yaya for him, two days ago pero ako pa rin ang nagpapaligo,” Janella said.  



“Parang gusto ko may personal touch ko lagi. Very OC rin ako bilang mom so wala akong pinapalagpas,” she added. 










Janella also said in the press conference that Jude finally met his “Ninang” Liza Soberano when they have a nature break.  



“Finally na-meet niya na yung ninang niya, si Liza. Kasi nagkita-kita kami sa The Farm, we have a little nature break. Ayon na-meet niya na si Liza,” she said. 



She revealed that Jude’s godparents knew that she’s pregnant back then  



“Sa mga ninong at ninang naman, I actually called them. When I was pregnant, tinawagan ko sila and I was like ‘magiging ninang kayo ha’ so nong time na ‘yon alam na nilang magiging ninong at ninang sila,” she said. 



Janella, Maymay Entrata, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Jerome Ponce and Maymay face the catastrophic consequences of their cruel behavior on social media in the second season of the digital anthology series “Click, Like, Share.”



The four new episodes will stream starting September 3 on iWantTFC every Friday at 8 p.m., two days before they air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador revealed that she is a hands-on mother to son Jude. 

                                                         


      

         

            
