Watsons shoppers pick their best beauty products

A mask-proof lipstick, a tried-and-tested beauty soap and a body lotion with vitamins are some of the beauty products chosen by Watsons shoppers as their Most Loved for 2021.

Add these items to your cart, perfect for your self-care routine.

Best Shampoo: Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo

What's not to like about this shampoo? It cleans hair gently with a menthol fresh feeling and leaves it moisturized.

Best Whitening Body Lotion: Nivea Extra White Vitamin C&A

This lotion from Thailand promises to lighten skin in seven days. It is light but moisturizing and smells great, too.

Best Lipstick: Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

This red liquid lipstick was a favorite because it was mask-proof and stayed on for hours. There were still those who wore lipstick even if they were the only ones who could see it.

Best Bath Soap: Kojiesan Skin Lightening Hydromoist

This soap contains high-grade kojic acid that makes skin lighter and has a hydromoist formula that helps keep skin moisturized. If there was a hall of fame award for soaps, Kojiesan would win it as it's been a bestseller for years.

Best Deodorant: Deonat Papaya Mineral Deodorant Spray

This deodorant is well-priced, made from natural ingredients and effective in combating odor. It's lightweight and easy to use.

Best Skin Serum: Garnier Light Complete Vitamin C

This lightweight serum gives the skin an instant glow and with continued use, gets rid of dark spots. It's dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types.

Best Mouthwash: Bactidol Oral Antiseptic

Bactidol isn't just a mouthwash that keeps breath fresh. It also kills the bacteria that cause sore throat so it's a product that's perfect for this time.

