Watsons shoppers pick their best beauty products
Add these items to your cart, perfect for your self-care routine.
Watsons shoppers pick their best beauty products

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2021 - 9:52am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A mask-proof lipstick, a tried-and-tested beauty soap and a body lotion with vitamins are some of the beauty products chosen by Watsons shoppers as their Most Loved for 2021.



Add these items to your cart, perfect for your self-care routine.



Best Shampoo: Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol Anti Dandruff Shampoo



What's not to like about this shampoo? It cleans hair gently with a menthol fresh feeling and leaves it moisturized.






Best Whitening Body Lotion: Nivea Extra White Vitamin C&A



This lotion from Thailand promises to lighten skin in seven days. It is light but moisturizing and smells great, too.



Best Lipstick: Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick



This red liquid lipstick was a favorite because it was mask-proof and stayed on for hours. There were still those who wore lipstick even if they were the only ones who could see it.



Best Bath Soap: Kojiesan Skin Lightening Hydromoist 



This soap contains high-grade kojic acid that makes skin lighter and has a hydromoist formula that helps keep skin moisturized. If there was a hall of fame award for soaps, Kojiesan would win it as it's been a bestseller for years.



Best Deodorant: Deonat Papaya Mineral Deodorant Spray



This deodorant is well-priced, made from natural ingredients and effective in combating odor. It's lightweight and easy to use.



Best Skin Serum: Garnier Light Complete Vitamin C 



This lightweight serum gives the skin an instant glow and with continued use, gets rid of dark spots. It's dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types.



Best Mouthwash: Bactidol Oral Antiseptic



Bactidol isn't just a mouthwash that keeps breath fresh. It also kills the bacteria that cause sore throat so it's a product that's perfect for this time.






Check out the Most Loved picks at any of Watsons' 800+ stores nationwide or any of the online channels and get up to 50% off a selection of health, beauty and wellness products until September 1.



At Watsons, wellness is just a tap or a click away! Shop online via www.watsons.com.ph or mobile app. Use your Watsons Card to earn points.



Watsons, in partnership with SM Cares, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, will give their customers access to exclusive discounts in exchange for their empty packaging of health and beauty products through SM’s Trash to Cash recycling market. Customers may bring their empty plastic packaging of health and beauty products at designated drop-off areas in select SM malls, including SM Aura Premier, Bacolod, Bacoor, Cebu, Davao, Mall of Asia, Megamall, Naga, North Edsa and Southmall.



The collection dates are September 3 and 4 at participating malls.



 



For updates, you can also follow Watsons' social media pages on Facebook and Instagram at @watsonsph. To know more about SM Cares, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares and www.facebook.com/OfficialSMCares/.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

