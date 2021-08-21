







































































 




   







   















'Recover and recalibrate': Celebrity life coach gives tips on how to cope up with unemployment
In this July 14, 2020, photo, jeepney drivers in Caloocan whose line were not allowed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to operate ask for alms. 
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
'Recover and recalibrate': Celebrity life coach gives tips on how to cope up with unemployment

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 21, 2021 - 10:29am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — As the unemployment rate continues to grow and the entire country fights to manage the spread of COVID-19, author and celebrity life coach Myke Celis gave tips on how to cope up with job losses.



In an interview with Philstar.com, Myke said that it's not just about losing one's job that matters but also the stress and pressure that go with it as one tries to still provide for their family. 



"Losing one's job during the pandemic can be very stressful and oftentimes leads those affected to experience heightened anxiety and even depression,” Myke said.



"It's not easy to be stripped off of something that has been providing you security and comfort for the longest time. However, we must realize that at the end of the day, life goes on and we are given that chance to choose all over again," he added. 










Myke, who gave free coaching sessions for the retrenched employees of ABS-CBN and a number of other business owners affected by the pandemic, said that “it's possible to start all over again if we view the entire experience on an objective note, meaning we get to see both sides of the story."



"While it's okay to take time to grieve and acknowledge one's feelings after the loss, it is also important to give one's self the chance to take a step back and fully reflect on what is true here and now. Give yourself enough time to recover and recalibrate," he added. 



Journeying within is now very timely and relevant, especially when people are not allowed to go outside, something which others have seen as yet another blow for those unemployed.



"What if it was possible to still be the person that you're meant to be as you earn a living in your current space when you look beyond the physical restriction and initial impact of the pandemic, how differently will your life choices be then?" he said. 



For Myke, a shift in one's mindset is needed to be empowered within during trying times.



"Calm yourself first and then ask yourself these questions: what do I have here and now that I can maximize to earn? What haven't I done yet? Who can I ask for help? Remember, you may have loss your job in the process but you didn't lose your skills and your network that can help you start all over again. You just have to clear your mind as you turn pressure into possibilities," Myke said. 



He also noted that it's easier to create opportunities with the help of social media.



"Do not underestimate the power of social media. Connect with people who can help you. Join a community. Post your new venture. Ask for support. You only have to make that choice of starting all over again to jumpstart everything. Just make sure that this time around, with the new opportunity that you have to start from ground zero up, choose to pursue what resonates well with you so that it will be sustainable long after the pandemic is over," he said.  



"Think big and then start small," he added. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

