Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna still not confident to get COVID-19 vaccinated
Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna still not confident to get COVID-19 vaccinated

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2021 - 7:30pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay revealed that he is still not confident of COVID-19 vaccines that’s why he and fiancée Ellen Adarna are still not vaccinated. 



In Derek's Instagram account, as also reported by his home network GMA, a fan said she admired the actor’s intelligence until she learned that he is allegedly an "antivaxxer" or against COVID-19 inoculation.

   
   


"I admire your intelligence until I became fully aware that you are antivaxx. Why Derek, why?" the fan inquired.



“Hi, ma’am I’m still not confident about it with all the research I’ve done. I respect who want it and maybe in time, dear,” Derek replied to the fan. 



In his recent interview, Derek said he and Ellen were still not convinced with everything about the vaccines so they are working hard to boost their immune system instead to avoid getting the disease.



“Hindi pa kami convinced with everything about it. But I don’t want to talk about it because that’s our decision, 'di ba? Hindi pa kami comfortable to get vaccinated,” he admitted. 



“That’s why we really, really work hard on boosting our immune system. Hindi naman kami masyadong lumalabas. Pero we always take our vitamins. We really invest in our vitamins,” he added. 



RELATED: Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

