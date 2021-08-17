







































































 




   







   















'Bakuna pag-asa, hindi Hakuna Matata': COVID-19 survivor Michael V tells anti-vaxxers
Comedian and hitmaker Michael V. as he revealed that he is COVID-19 positive in his vlog on July 20, 2020.
Michael V. via YouTube, screenshot

                     

                        

                           
'Bakuna pag-asa, hindi Hakuna Matata': COVID-19 survivor Michael V tells anti-vaxxers

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 3:15pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Comedian-actor and COVID-19 survivor Michael V believes that COVID-19 vaccines may not be perfect but they are effective.



He also thinks that it will provide inconvenience to those who love traveling as he foresees that many destinations and establishments will require people to be vaccinated before they get accommodated.



Similar to his COVID-19 experience last year, the actor shared these on his August 14 YouTube vlog, which also detailed his four-day video diary on the effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine he got a couple of months back.



He experienced symptoms such as fever and soreness of the area and shoulder inoculated with the vaccine. It took him four days to completely feel fine. It was almost the same for his wife and two kids who had recovered earlier from the side effects of the vaccine.



"As of now marami pa rin ang 'di naniniwala sa vaccine. Iba-iba paniniwala ng mga tao. Kailangan natin respetuhin ang mga kapwa natin.



"Pero kami kasi ng mga pamilya ko, alam naman namin na ang COVID-19 vaccine ay 'di perpekto pero epektibo. Matagal na pinag-aralan 'yan ng mga qualified na tao and when I say qualified, 'yung talagang marurunong ha. Hindi 'yung mga nakabasa lang ng kung anu-ano sa Internet. Nagdudunong-dunungan na," Michael stressed.



He cited the World Health Organization's global vaccine action plan to have 80% of the world vaccinated. He also shared a scenario about traveling in the future where there will probably be areas for the vaccinated and unvaccinated ones.



"Remember, walang pumipilit sa inyo magpa-bakuna. Ang sinasabi ko lang if mahilig kayo sa mag-byahe, tsumika, mag-party, asahan ninyong magkaroon ng inconvenience in the future," he stressed.



Michael V also shared how he came across comments about how God will protect people from the virus. He believes in it to be true but he said man has to do his part in keeping himself protected.



"When you pray kay Lord to protect you from virus, I don't think he will come down from heaven at isa-isang bubugawin ang mga virus na hindi dumapo sa'yo. Ang lakas mo naman kay Lord. 'Yung anak niya nga pinako sa krus tapos ikaw bubugawan ng virus? Ang spoiled mo naman. 'Pag nag-pray ka sa kanya to protect you from the virus, I believe he will give you the opportunity na protektahan ang sarili mo," he shared.



He said the answer has always been visible everywhere by seeing people following the health safety protocols in place. He also stressed those who are getting and giving vaccines are also answers to those prayers.  



"Nandiyan lang sa paligid mo ang pinagdarasal mo. All you have to do is to open your eyes, open your mind and acknowledge. Nasa Diyos ang awa, nasa atin ang gawa. Walang pilitan pero pag-isipan. Bakuna pag-asa, hindi Hakuna Matata."



