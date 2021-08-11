Influenza, pneumonia doctors: 'Co-infections can kill you if not COVID-19'

MANILA, Philippines — While most should still be worrying about COVID-19 and its many variants, there are other respiratory diseases that the public must also be vigilant with.

Influenza and pneumonia, in particular, are respiratory illnesses that must not be overlooked and taken for granted.

Influenza

Head-elect of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology (APSR) Tuberculosis Assembly, Dr. Jennifer Wi, explained that influenza is not only a respiratory disease but a rapidly evolving viral infection similar to COVID-19. It could trigger various effects, such as heart attacks and strokes, leading to an increased risk for hospitalization and death. As such, it is important to get an updated flu vaccine every year that helps reduce the risk of related hospitalizations.

Dr. Wi was part of the sixth installment of Health Connect titled “Immunization Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic," recently organized by the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination (PFV), Philippine Medical Association (PMA) and the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP).

“With the synergy of epidemic and seasonal diseases, the best time to get vaccinated from the flu is now especially when the symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 overlap,” Dr. Wi said. She added that contracting both at once could "further strain" the healthcare system and increase mortality rates.

PFV Executive Director Dr. Lulu Bravo clarified that flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19 but can stand as the best defense from various diseases. Dr. Bravo served as a reactor during the talk.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, physician Fatima Gimenez, an infectious disease consultant and the Vice President of Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines (PIDSP), classified influenza or flu as a possible COVID-19 “co-infection.”

According to her, influenza and COVID-19 have very similar symptoms (Fever, muscle pain, body ache, head ache) and so she recommended vaccination against both to prevent death from either of them.

“Very similar silang dalawa so mabuti na nagpapabakuna ang mga tao para hindi na madagdagan ang problema sa kasamaang palad na magkaroon ka ng Covid. Kasi possible na magkaroon ka ng co-infection. Meron ka nang covid, meron ka pang influenza. Mabuting maprotektahan ka na right sa isang something that can be vaccine preventable right. Makadagdag ka pa sa isang disease na everybody fears which is COVID-19 and recovery might be hampered by that, okay? You may not die from Covid but if you are very vulnerable you can die from influenza.”

Pneumonia

Pneumonia, on the other hand, is far from a simple flu. Common signs of pneumonia can include cough, fever and difficulty in breathing.

In a study conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority on the top causes of deaths in the Philippines for the year 2020, pneumonia ranked fifth with "32.6 thousand cases recorded."

Doctors recommend making lifestyle choices such as proper hand hygiene and exercise to help protect our bodies from pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses.

Apart from curbing smoking as well as making lifestyle changes, doctors also recommend getting vaccinated.

'It doesn't stop with vaccines'

Vaccines work by introducing antigens into the body. The immune system learns to recognize the invading bacteria and produces antibodies for them to remember in the future.

With the current issue of vaccine shortage, doctors have been encouraging the government to build local vaccine manufacturing hubs for added resiliency.

There is, however, a societal attitude that needs to be addressed in view of vaccination perception in the country.

According to Dr. Bravo, the Philippines is the only country in the Asia Pacific that still faces the issue of "vaccine hesitancy." She appealed to everyone to trust the science behind vaccine development.

“Many have died from flu, but no one has died from flu vaccination,” she stressed.

Dr. Bravo also pointed out that discussions on vaccination should highlight the benefits which outweigh the risks. The challenge, which the experts themselves pose to their fellow doctors, is to help maintain the confidence of people in vaccination.

Apart from vaccine hesitancy, Dr. Wi noted that misinformation is another problem in the vaccination drive. Dubious content on vaccines and related literature are being spread on social media, with some falling victim to these sites. “We need everyone to be vaccine champions,” she said.

According to Gimenez, people of all ages, even adults who have been vaccinated when they were young but would like to get boosters for protection, should be inoculated not only against COVID-19 but versus all diseases with accessible jabs.

"It’s not always COVID-19 because you know, the signs of flu, the signs of dengue, the signs of viral illnesses can mix with that of your COVID-19 disease," she warned.

"So ang sasabihin lang natin ay our body has our own immune system. So tayo, hindi lahat na kapag tinubuan ka ng bacteria or tinamaan ka ng virus, you’re gonna get very sick and not

recover. Our immune system recognizes this bacteria and sometimes the reason why we don’t go down with it are immune system is enough or robust enough to either kill or fight that

particular bacteria or virus. ‘Yan ang principle ng bakuna. Binigyan ka ng germ, ng bacteria, or ng virus, hindi ‘yung wild type. It was killed or weakened na siya and that is basically serves to stimulate your immune system para may anti-bodies ka and that particular bacteria or virus. So when a real mccoy comes along mayroon kang pang infect sa kanya. So bacteria and viruses though generally may cause infection, you have an immune system that is primed to fight it so that you don’t get down with the disease or if you get vaccinated, you don’t get as bad."

But, whether it is COVID-19 or other diseases, Gimenez stressed that due diligence, and not only getting fully vaccinated, is important.

"There are certain needed vaccines that you need as an adult as well. It doesn’t stop when you’ve completed it... There are some that would be needing periodic doses or booster doses (perfect example is your influenza) that can cause complications. And remember, as adults as well there is a possibility of you transmitting a vaccine preventable disease to your children.

"Okay, let's say you had the flu and children who are very young or very vulnerable less than a year of age. Even a pregnant person in the household. They are very much vulnerable to getting bad complications from the influenza virus. So, you have to if you want to be able to protect your children, you have to protect yourself as well because you can be the person to give that particular virus or bacteria to your child," she explained.

"The only way kasi na we ca stop the rising cases is to have something form of protection and one of the ways to do that, hindi ko sinasabi na bakuna lang. Vaccination is one of the ways

to we can do that. Bakuna is one of the ways so if that’s a preventive measure to compliment are mask wearing, hand washing and keeping off distance. I think those are the things that we need to do." — With reports from Ritz L. Ignacio

