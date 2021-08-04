







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Fully vaccinated one-third as likely to get COVID-19 â€” England study
A public health digital board advises the public to follow the coronavirus rules as a COVID-19 variant of concern is affecting the community in Bolton, northwest England, on May 28, 2021.
AFP/Oli Scarff

                     

                        

                           
Fully vaccinated one-third as likely to get COVID-19 — England study

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 8:40am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
LONDON, United Kingdom — Fully vaccinated people in England were one-third as likely to test positive for COVID-19, according to an ongoing survey of the population released on Wednesday.



The latest findings, from a long-running study by scientists at Imperial College London and market research company Ipsos MORI, were based on 98,233 swabs taken between June 24 and July 12.



They showed one in 160 people infected with coronavirus, with a prevalence rate of 1.21% for unvaccinated respondents and 0.40% for those fully jabbed.



The study also found double vaccinated people may be less likely to pass on the virus to others than those who have not received a vaccine.



However, officials and scientists in Britain have urged caution after the government eased all virus curbs in England on July 19, including the legal requirement to wear masks in certain indoor settings.



A US government document leaked last week warned that infections among fully vaccinated people are not as rare as previously thought and that such cases are highly contagious.



Paul Elliott, a professor at Imperial's School of Public Health and director of the survey programme, said the findings "confirm our previous data showing that both doses of a vaccine offer good protection against getting infected". 



"However, we can also see that there is still a risk of infection, as no vaccine is 100% effective, and we know that some double vaccinated people can still become ill from the virus. 



"So even with the easing of restrictions, we should still act with caution to help protect one another and curb the rate of infections."



COVID-19 cases registered daily by Britain's health ministry have declined since the relaxation of rules, while population surveys have suggested they may still be rising, albeit at a slower rate.



The trend has surprised experts and officials, who predicted a surge in new infections.



The Imperial-Ipsos study -- covering the period up to July 12 -- showed even then cases were climbing more gradually than during the previous month.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Fully vaccinated one-third as likely to get COVID-19 &mdash; England study
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Fully vaccinated one-third as likely to get COVID-19 — England study


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated people in England were one-third as likely to test positive for COVID-19, according to an ongoing survey...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Moms check this: Homecooked recipes that are healthy and yummy for the whole family
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Moms check this: Homecooked recipes that are healthy and yummy for the whole family


                              
                              

                              

                                 
15 hours ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Checklist: 8 questions to ask before buying new home appliances
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
Checklist: 8 questions to ask before buying new home appliances


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
To help you become a smart shopper on your home upgrade, we’ve narrowed down the important questions you should ask...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz admits he wasn't ready for fatherhood then
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz admits he wasn't ready for fatherhood then


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor John Lloyd Cruz admitted that he was not ready to become a father when he and Ellen Adarna welcomed their son Elia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Watsons' Most Loved are products you picked
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Watsons' Most Loved are products you picked


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Take a look at the Watsons' best brands this year!

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Inside their bubbles: Are kids at home growing up happy and healthy amid pandemic?
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Inside their bubbles: Are kids at home growing up happy and healthy amid pandemic?


                              
                              

                              

                                 
7 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with