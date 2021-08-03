







































































 




   







   















Checklist: 8 questions to ask before buying new home appliances
To help you become a smart shopper on your home upgrade, we’ve narrowed down the important questions you should ask before getting new appliances for your home.
Checklist: 8 questions to ask before buying new home appliances

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jap Tobias (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 9:57am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — As Filipinos who always work around a limited budget, we are very fond of the word “sulit” meaning “worth it!”. 



When buying a new gadget or a home appliance, we always want to make sure that we’re making the most of our hard-earned money by buying items that can serve us for a long time without breaking the bank. 



This is why aside from being exciting, buying home appliances can also be intimidating to some, especially when you’re working on a budget. You’re taking into consideration all the important things to be the smartest shopper you can be. 



To help you become a smart shopper on your home upgrade, we’ve narrowed down the important questions you should ask before getting new appliances for your home. Check it out in this infographic: 






Now that you’ve asked yourself these questions, you’re more than ready to do some smart shopping for your home upgrade!



Until September 30, 2021, you can make shopping more sulit with Savers Appliances’ Splash of Deals promo where you can get up to 30% discount on your much-desired appliances.



Aside from big discounts, Savers Appliances also gives extra offers such as 500 Go Rewards on select televisions, FREE P300 Shakey’s gift certificate for approved purchases worth P12,000 via Home Credit or Aeon, and FREE 1kg bottle of Tide Liquid detergent for select washers!



Don’t miss out on these great rainy day offers from Savers Appliances! Make the most out of these deals and check out the appliances you’ve been saving up for. 



 



For more information, visit saversappliances.com.ph/product-tag/splash-of-deals/


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

