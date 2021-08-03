












































































 




   







   















Moms check this: Homecooked recipes that are healthy and yummy for the whole family

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 6:00pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to cooking, moms naturally want to serve nutritious and delicious meals for the family. However, many feel limited because of either lack of knowledge, skill or budget.



Moms, we hear you.



This Nutrition Month, MAGGI aims to empower moms by introducing easy and practical ways to prepare food that’s both healthy and tasty, and most definitely within budget!



With these MAGGI recipes, moms can cook simpler dishes that deliver both taste and nutrition to everyday cooking for the whole family to enjoy:



1. Tortang Talong with Luncheon Meat



Moms check this out! 4 homemade ‘sarap sustansya’ recipes for the whole family



Both may be common on the breakfast table, but are rarely seen in one dish together! This novel torta variation mixes a perfect balance of protein from egg and luncheon meat and fiber and antioxidants from talong.



Serve with a side dish of sliced salted egg, tomatoes and onions, and you’re guaranteed solb. Learn the recipe here.



2. Sardines Fried Rice



Moms check this out! 4 homemade ‘sarap sustansya’ recipes for the whole family



Put a new twist to an old favorite by mixing up fried rice with the ever-reliable ginisang sardinas for a filling meal.



This dish provides not just the home-cooked familiar flavors of onion and garlic but also their cholesterol- and blood pressure-lowering benefits, combined with heart-healthy tomatoes and its lycopene content—and that’s just in the sauce.



Find out how easy it is to make here.



3. All-in-One Ginisang Ampalaya at Giniling



Moms check this out! 4 homemade ‘sarap sustansya’ recipes for the whole family



In the mood for some savory goodness? Well here’s the perfect candidate. Whether as a side dish or main dish, this stir-fry favorite by itself has a bevy of good nutrients.



Coupled with protein in the form of ground pork, it becomes a powerhouse dish for the whole family.



Get the step-by-step guide here, and you could be making it in no time.



Sarap Sustansya movement



Moms check this out! 4 homemade ‘sarap sustansya’ recipes for the whole family



All these recipes are part of MAGGI Sarap Sustansya Kusinaskwela, an online initiative that offers nutrition education for moms needing a little boost in their culinary knowledge without having to compromise taste.



What’s more, this program makes sure that no mom is left out. Instead, it aims to empower moms to better take charge of meal planning and meal preparation for the family, but in an easy and budget-friendly way.



Even beginner moms can take advantage of the cooking tips and tricks, given the modules’ easy-to-follow format.



The online program has modules that include concepts and recipes developed by the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute, in its effort to end malnutrition in the country.



To give you a taste of what MAGGI Sarap Sustansya Kusinaskwela has in store for you, check out some of the modules on their official YouTube channel.



You can be part of the Sarap Sustansya Movement by joining MAGGI’s Facebook Social learning group here. This gives you access to the modules and recipes, more tips and information, as well as entertaining and educational videos.



What’s more, it has progress checkers that gives you a chance to win rewards!



 



For more Sarap Sustansya recipes, visit the MAGGI website at https://www.maggi.ph.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MAGGI
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
