Miss World PH bet Emmanuelle Vera explains what a fitness regimen should be

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2021 - 5:54pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2021 frontrunner Emmanuelle Vera shared with Philstar.com how to remain fit and healthy at your own pace.



The 26-year-old entrant from Taguig City was one of the standouts during the Sports Challenge held at the Tyro Sorta shooting range in San Simon, Pampanga.



"My fitness suffered a lot during this pandemic. I go for yoga, rock climbing classes, or do things that excite me like just working out with weights. When all the gyms temporarily closed, I wasn't able to work out. But now that they' re open again, I slightly started going back to my routine, very recently lang."



Vera joined Miss World-Philippines because she wanted both her passions - arts/entertainment and pageantry - to meet, as she sees it as the best platform to give a helping hand to people, in general.



"I actually don't have a fitness program. Like I was just practicing my walk on the treadmill for my pasarela. As long as you're enjoying your fitness routine, you'll be fine. Go for something that's sustainable, something you look forward to doing every day - so find that!



"Choose a physical activity that you like, for me, it's dancing. So once you find that, it'll be something you can do regularly.



"I was so not expecting to win in this challenge. I thought I was out of shape. I guess that was the fighting spirit that came out of me. That's really who I am. Even if I'm not good at something, I'll give it my 100% best."



Vera emphasized that for any fitness routine to work it must be done regularly, at your pace, and must be something you really like doing.



"It's amazing that they taught us the proper use of gun protocols, including safety, to make sure there are no accidents whatsoever - that's gun safety and basically safe uses of guns. And I really appreciate that because a lot of people have suffered from gun wounds. And violence is never the solution to anything," the Kapamilya recording artist said in closing.



Catch Vera, as well as the 44 other Miss World Philippines 2021 hopefuls, when they compete during the final show at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila Resort & Casino on Sunday, July 25. Fans and followers may catch the show's earlier livestream over KTX, iFlix, WeTV and Globe Upstream at 7 p.m., or the public broadcast over GMA-7's rainbow network at 10:30 p.m. — Video by Jazmin Tabuena


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                 Miss World PH bet Emmanuelle Vera explains what a fitness regimen should be
                              


                                                            

Miss World PH bet Emmanuelle Vera explains what a fitness regimen should be


                              

Miss World Philippines 2021 frontrunner Emmanuelle Vera shared with Philstar.com how to remain fit and healthy at your own...

                                                         


      

         

            
