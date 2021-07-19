












































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Consulting with your doctor amid pandemic? This virtual clinic makes it possible from home
Telemedicine has become the leading option among patients seeking much-needed medical consultation.
 Photo by Anna Shvets / Pexels

                     

                        

                           
Consulting with your doctor amid pandemic? This virtual clinic makes it possible from home

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2021 - 1:55pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — “Necessity is the mother of invention,” so says the oft-quoted proverb. In the context of healthcare in the past year, telemedicine has become one of the leading options among patients seeking much-needed medical consultation.



While face-to-face consultation is still ideal in delivering medical attention, it’s apparent that the current times will likely see this modality as a popular mainstay for more years to come.



Telemedicine isn’t new—having first begun in the 60s. It is a subset of telehealth where healthcare service is done remotely, doing away with in-person visits. Today, this modality involves more modern technologies, using the internet for online calls and video conferencing.



From where we’re all at now, we can see that telemedicine plays an even more relevant role. Here are more of its benefits.



1. Better for your safety



Consulting with your doctor amid pandemic? This virtual clinic makes it possible from home



Telemedicine aligns perfectly with stay-at-home recommendations.

Photo Release









Because of the pandemic, telemedicine grew more in popularity and at a colossal rate, too.



This is because it aligns perfectly with stay-at-home recommendations, therefore staving off possible COVID-19 infections. This applies to other illnesses as well—being able to consult a physician from the safety of home is always a bonus in this modern world, pandemic or no pandemic.



2. Involves more family



Consulting with your doctor amid pandemic? This virtual clinic makes it possible from home



You can have the option to include other family members in the video conference so more loved ones can keep tabs on your situation.

Photo Release









Because you’re consulting virtually, you can have the option to include other family members in the video conference—with consent from the doctor, of course.



This is especially helpful in giving the doctor a better picture of your health situation should you miss out on some details.



Your loved ones could also keep tabs on your situation, especially when some of them live far away.



3. Convenient follow-through



Consulting with your doctor amid pandemic? This virtual clinic makes it possible from home



With telemedicine, you get your results, diagnoses and prescriptions online, and even get follow-up texts for your next virtual consultation.

Photo by tirachardz / Freepik









Despite the lack of face-to-face consultation, telemedicine allows for the facilitation of continued health care consultations and follow-ups. With no more waiting in line, you can instead relax on your own comfortable sofa or bed at home.



You get your results, diagnoses and prescriptions online, and even get follow-up texts for your next virtual consultation.



4. Appropriate recommendations, right diagnoses



Consulting with your doctor amid pandemic? This virtual clinic makes it possible from home



Telemedicine also gives doctors a good chance at following up or monitoring their patients, including medicine intake.

Photo Release









Doing remote consultations is also helpful in terms of letting your health care provider a glimpse of your living situation so that they may offer more precise advice or recommendation on how you can take better care of yourself at home.



Telemedicine also gives doctors a good chance at following up or monitoring their patients, especially older ones, when it comes to their eating, sleeping and medicine intake.



Natrapharm HIP: Just a click away



Consulting with your doctor amid pandemic? This virtual clinic makes it possible from home



When it comes to getting the health care you need while at the safety of home, Natrapharm HIP (Health information Program) is here for you as it is proven to be one of the most reliable telemedicine platforms in the country.



This HMO-accredited virtual clinic helps connect you to over 7,000 healthcare providers, including your regular doctors, from wherever you are in the country.



With Natrapharm HIP, you can:



    
	
  • Set telemedicine and face-to-face appointments
    • 
	
  • Upload and save lab results
    • 
	
  • Receive e-prescriptions
    • 
	
  • Get real-time feedback
    • 




Your Health Is Priority, so don't put it on hold.



 



Sign up at Natrapharm HIP free today by clicking this link: https://natrapharm.hips-md.com/findoctorv2.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      NATRAPHARM
                                                      TELEMEDICINE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              Why dads also need and deserve self-care as they care for loved ones
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Why dads also need and deserve self-care as they care for loved ones


                              
                              

                              

                                 
2 hours ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BioNTech produces 10 times more antibodies than China's Sinovac &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
BioNTech produces 10 times more antibodies than China's Sinovac — study


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
People who received BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine had ten times the amount of antibodies than those given China's Sinovac,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Is your mom a worrier or a warrior? Time to learn the truth
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Is your mom a worrier or a warrior? Time to learn the truth


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Mothers are the pillars of every household, and they provide not just love but also care and protection especially for their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Health app mWell, PLDT Home partner to offer free online consultations
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Health app mWell, PLDT Home partner to offer free online consultations


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Through this partnership, PLDT Home-connected families get free online checkups and consultations with mWell doctors in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korina Sanchez shares challenges as mom, TV host amid pandemic
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Korina Sanchez shares challenges as mom, TV host amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
In an episode of Philstar.com’s “Slam Book” show, Korina Sanchez shared the challenges of being a mom and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You can be better': Hope for Bea Rose Santiago as cure for chronic kidney disease underway
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
'You can be better': Hope for Bea Rose Santiago as cure for chronic kidney disease underway


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Research is ongoing for a medicine that can cure chronic kidney disease, a Filipino nephrologist confirmed last June 30 via...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with