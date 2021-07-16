







































































 




   

   









Health app mWell, PLDT Home partner to offer free online consultations
Soon to be launched by MPHTC, mWell is an all-in-one app set to transform the demand for treatment and care, during this pandemic through online doctor consultations, health education, wellness programs, online pharmacy services and more.
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) prioritizes healthcare accessibility in the Philippines with mWell, the country’s first fully integrated, health and wellness app designed to transform the way health care is delivered to every Filipino.



PLDT Home provides digital services that enable families to do things better at home powered by the fastest broadband connectivity.



Through this partnership, PLDT Home-connected families get free online checkups and consultations with mWell doctors in the areas of primary care, pediatrics, internal medicine, ob-gyn, cardiology, gastroenterology, dermatology and COVID-19, that they can conveniently book for safer consultations.



Soon to be launched by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation (MPHTC), a wholly owned subsidiary of MPIC, mWell is an all-in-one app set to transform the demand for treatment and care, during this pandemic through online doctor consultations, health education, wellness programs, online pharmacy services and more.



 “The fully-integrated experience empowers patients to be in full control of their health and well-being with just a few clicks, in the comfort of their own home. It truly is a game-changer in health care management,” Joey Lim, president and chief executive officer of MPIC, said.



The mWell app is powered by an ecosystem of partnerships by top names in health care and tech industries: CareSpan’s Clinic in the Cloud™ integrates digital care tools, capabilities, and data for mWell doctors and patients; LotusFlare’s cloud-native, agile IT digital enablement platform provides for a seamless, end-to-end customer experience; Ping An's health care technologies enables mWell to address COVID-19 concerns, diagnosis, care and treatments.



Leading HMO Medicard provides access to COVID-19 testing services while CareSpan, Keralty Clinics and Philcare, a pioneer in the HMO industry and leader in digital service delivery, have introduced a gamut of doctors into the mWell ecosystem. 



In just a few clicks, mWell app users can not only do video consultation but also buy medicines, access personalized fitness and nutrition programs including COVID-19 assessment and pregnancy trackers, buy wellness products at the shop by Adobomall using of PayMaya for fast, secure and hassle-free transactions.



“Even before the pandemic, Filipinos needed better access to health care. Many challenges and limitations hinder medical care and treatment, more so during this COVID-19 crisis. We are truly excited with mWell, the MPIC group’s investment in digital health care," Manny V. Pangilinan, chairman of MPIC, said.



“At the heart of mWell is our passion of bringing health care closer to every Filipino. As we continue to build this health ecosystem, more and more services will be within reach with just a few taps on their phone,” Chaye Cabal-Revilla, chief finance officer and chief sustainability officer of MPIC, said.



