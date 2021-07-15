







































































 




   

   









Korina Sanchez shares challenges as mom, TV host amid pandemic

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jade Yamanaka Gime (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 4:21pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — In an episode of Philstar.com’s “Slam Book” show, Korina Sanchez shared the challenges of being a mom and a TV host in the new normal.



Given the pandemic, there are health protocols needed to be followed.



“The challenge really here is the cost of production because as we know RT-PCR testing is quite expensive,” said the returning Kapamilya TV host.



“But it’s worth it. We’re able to tell the stories the way people know stories are told -- hindi naka-mask, hindi naka-face shield.”



She also commended her team, composed of young people, for being able to make the job done even in the middle of a pandemic.



“I work with a very young group now -- it’s my nth batch of young people. Mga energetic at tsaka masyadong malalakas ang loob so we were able to do it like it is an ordinary day of business without the virus,” she said.



This is why when you watch “Rated Korina," it’s as if there’s no pandemic. “It is as it was,” she added.



While the “Rated Korina” host is happy to be back on air, she also shared that one of the hard parts of coming back is having to leave her twins at home.



“When I go out, sasagarin ko na ‘yun. I have to work two or three weeks straight because I’m also required five days of quarantine before I can go home each time. I stay home for about a week or two at the most and then I go back out again para mag-ipon na naman ng trabaho,” she said.



“So that’s the challenge. I’m a mom, half of the time in person, where I can hug and kiss my kids, and teach them face to face but half of the time, I’m a virtual mom, wherein I do remote control, I facetime with them or zoom with them every so often,” she added.



