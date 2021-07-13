












































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
â€˜Batang Matibayâ€™: Students who prove the strength in every Filipino child
It’s inspiring how, at a young age, many Filipino schoolchildren have demonstrated the tibay to beat the odds, which is essential to changing the course of their lives. Myco Jayran Sembrano and Pauline Padilla are two of them.
YouTube screencap

                     

                        

                           
‘Batang Matibay’: Students who prove the strength in every Filipino child

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 2:30pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — When the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world in 2020, students were among those who needed to face a new reality. Suddenly, they needed to be equipped for online learning, as well as cope with the various adjustments that this shift entailed.



But even prior to this, countless Filipino students have already faced challenges in pursuing their education. It’s inspiring how, at a young age, many of them have demonstrated the tibay to beat the odds, which is essential to changing the course of their lives.



‘Lagi raw mananalo, basta lumaban ng may puso.’






One such student is Myco Jayran Sembrano, an 12-year-old student from Negros Occidental. On the outside, he looks lean and meek, but in fact, he is a student leader with several academic honors from La Carlota North Elementary School.



Myco has also shown mental fortitude in the face of discrimination from his peers, as he grew up in a non-traditional family.



(Bata) pa lang ako, ramdam ko na na kakaiba ‘yung pamilya namin. Inampon kasi ako ni Mommy Randy. ‘Di kami magkaanu-ano, pero pinalaki niya ako na parang tunay na anak. At kahit dadalawa lang kami, maswerte ako dahil may mommy at daddy ako sa kanya,” Myco says.



He adds that Mommy Randy wholeheartedly loves him and reminds him to be brave and strong in the face of challenges.



This story of strength, resilience and tibay has won for Myco a spot among the BEAR BRAND® Batang Matibay Awardees.



‘Pinalaki ako sa tibay at pagsisikapan kong magtagumpay.’






Pauline Padilla, 12, from Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro is also a Batang Matibay Awardee.



She lives with her grandparents and looks after her two younger siblings, whom she says are her source of strength. Indeed, Pauline is a tough kid who had to walk an average of 5 kilometers everyday—in mountainous terrain and across rivers—just to get to school, pre-pandemic.



Buti mana ako kina lolo’t lola, masisipag at maabilidad. Bagay na gusto ko ring tularan ng mga kapatid ko kasi kami-kami na lang e,” she says.



At Morente Elementary School, she is known to tutor her classmates, in line with her dream of becoming a teacher one day. “Pinalaki ako sa tibay at pagsisikapan kong magtagumpay rin ang mga batang tuturuan ko balang araw,” she hopes.



Championing the education of Filipino children



Through the years, BEAR BRAND® Fortified has helped provide children with the proper nutrition they need to grow up equipped with tibay for life.



BEAR BRAND® Fortified also champions the education of Filipino schoolchildren, which is why in partnership with the Department of Education, the brand annually recognizes 10 public elementary school students like Myco and Pauline through the Batang Matibay Awards.



Winners receive a plaque of recognition for themselves and the schools they represent, a cash prize and a gift pack from BEAR BRAND® Fortified. Most importantly, awardees like Myco and Pauline now have better chances for a better life with the college scholarship grants provided by BEAR BRAND®.



BEAR BRAND® encourages and supports moms in raising a generation of Filipino children with the tibay to pursue their dreams and change the course of their lives.



 



To know more about BEAR BRAND® Batang Matibay Awards, visit https://www.bearbrand.com.ph/aming-advocacies/batang-matibay-awards.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BEAR BRAND
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              &lsquo;Batang Matibay&rsquo;: Students who prove the strength in every Filipino child
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
‘Batang Matibay’: Students who prove the strength in every Filipino child


                              
                              

                              

                                 
31 minutes ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Increased risk' of rare nerve disorder after J&J COVID-19 vaccine &mdash; US
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 hours ago

                              
                              
'Increased risk' of rare nerve disorder after J&J COVID-19 vaccine — US


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The news is a further blow for the company, which was granted an emergency use authorization for its shot in February but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVAX to receive 110 million Chinese COVID-19 vaccine doses &mdash; Gavi
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 hours ago

                              
                              
COVAX to receive 110 million Chinese COVID-19 vaccine doses — Gavi


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The agreements, which come at a time when the Delta variant is posing a rising risk to health systems, will begin to make...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Campaign to increase HPV awareness launched
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Campaign to increase HPV awareness launched


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Merck Sharpe & Dohme (MSD) in the Philippines has launched awareness on the most common sexually transmitted virus, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ynez Veneracion shows first ever maternity shoot at 40 years old
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Ynez Veneracion shows first ever maternity shoot at 40 years old


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Ynez Veneracion is pregnant with her second child at 40 years old. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruby Rodriguez still sends texts to frontliner sister who died of COVID-19
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Ruby Rodriguez still sends texts to frontliner sister who died of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Former “Eat Bulaga” host Ruby Rodriguez remembered the pain she suffered after losing her frontliner sister, Dr....

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with