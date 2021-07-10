Campaign to increase HPV awareness launched

MANILA, Philippines — Merck Sharpe & Dohme (MSD) in the Philippines has launched awareness on the most common sexually transmitted virus, the human papillomavirus (HPV) as part of its core advocacy, Guard Against HPV.

In a virtual press conference recently, country medical lead of MSD in the Philippines, Dr. Mary Ann Escalona said that the HPV infections are sexually transmitted.

“The discussion about HPV is often tied to cervical cancer. We have to remember that HPV infections are sexually transmitted. By putting HPV back to the conversation on overall health, we can make better decisions that can help protect us and our loved ones from HPV-related diseases,” Escalona said.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 85% of people get infected by HPV at one point in their lives. Infections may go unnoticed because symptoms may appear only after many years. But even without symptoms, those that carry HPV can still spread it to others.

HPV is a virus that may lead to different diseases including genital warts and cancer. A 2019 study published in the online journal Infectious Disease and Cancer says that genital warts have an overall prevalence of almost 3% for Filipino men and women, with a higher prevalence among men.

HPV-related cancers, such as cervical cancer, have also made its way into the population. According to a 2019 study by the HPV Information Centre, there are about 7,190 new cases of cervical cancer and the Guard Against HPV advocates are taking action as a crucial step in combating HPV in the community.

“We all have a role to play in the fight against HPV. As parents, we need to guide our children properly so they know how to be responsible for their health. As spouses and partners, we need to keep ourselves armed with the right information on how we can keep ourselves at the peak of our health, how to avoid infections, and how to prevent spreading diseases. This way, we give each other a chance to thrive without worrying about disease,” Escalona said.

Experts recommend proper use of condoms to reduce intimate skin-to-skin contact which may lead to HPV exposure. However, HPV can infect other areas not covered by a condom, and so condoms do not fully protect against HPV infections. Committing to a mutually monogamous relationship also helps lower the risk for HPV.

The Department of Health recommends that women must also undergo a pap smear three years after their first vaginal intercourse, then followed by a pap smear test every year for the next three years. If results are negative, the test can be done every two to three years.

HPV vaccination is also available to help provide protection against infections, especially for children starting at nine years old before they become exposed to the virus in later life. Parents can consult their pediatrician to learn more about HPV vaccination for their children.

To reach a wider audience, Guard Against HPV is introducing a hand gesture to help raise awareness about HPV. The movement is simple and lets people trace the shape of an awareness ribbon in the air.

“Wearing a ribbon has been traditionally used to show support for a cause. However, with the current situation, we have been limited to the use of digital channels to get in touch with our friends and family—but this won’t mean we can’t continue with our advocacy. The aim of the ribbon gesture is to reach a wide audience, including the youth so they can know about HPV and understand how they can guard themselves and their loved ones against the disease,” Escalona said.