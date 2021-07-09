Ynez Veneracion shows first ever maternity shoot at 40 years old

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ynez Veneracion is pregnant with her second child at 40 years old.

In her Instagram account, Ynez posted photos of her maternity photo shoot.

“My very first maternity photo shoot. I really can’t wait to meet our new addition to the fam in just 4 weeks!” Ynez wrote.

She thanked God and her family for the support on her pregnancy journey.

“I would like to thank our dear Lord for sending me this little Angel & also the people who supported me on this journey. My mom Gregoria Cortuna, Cortuna bro’s, Rackie Felicidario & Vinz Del Rosario,” she said.

“My bff’s MI YA (Everytime na susumpungin ako ng mood swings lol!) My marzey Raul More, Bebe Chi Chirita, Paulo Dela Cruz, & My sissy Ana Abiera Del Moral. Thank u for all the love & support,” she added.

She also thanked her boyfriend and daughter for taking good care of her.

“Bryan Recto for always being there & for takin GOOD care of me. Lastly, to my beloved daughter Princess Keilah Del Rosario. Thank u my love for being such a sweet, understanding & lovable ate. I’m so proud of you!” she said.

“I have mixed emotions and I’m humbly asking a little prayer for my (safe) delivery. Thank u guys in advance & God bless us all!” she added.

The '90s sexy star also thanked Regine Tolentino for lending her maternity costumes as well as her makeup and hair artists.

“My special thanks to the dance diva Ms. Regine Tolentino (Regine Tolentino Atelier) for my fabulous maternity costumes (Pasabog ang DARNA super love it sis)” she said.

“To mama Dhen Guavez of Dhendhen Salon for my hair extention. My make up artist Ivan Diaz Intalan & ofcourse the Bundle of Joy Studio for making it possible. All of you were very kind & helpful. Thank u for the very beautiful shots. Until next time. To God be the glory."