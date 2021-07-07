Moms' cleaning allies for safer, more sanitized homes

MANILA, Philippines — At this point in the pandemic, all moms are well aware of the importance of cleanliness in the battle against COVID-19.

Even as vaccines are finally being rolled out in many parts of the country, moms will never let up when it comes to sanitation—most especially inside their homes. It gives them peace of mind to know that the whole family is safe from germ-causing diseases.

To help moms in caring for their loved ones and making sure their homes are safer and more sanitized than ever, here are allies from Splash Maxkleen that they can trust:

2-in-1 antibacterial liquid detergent

Photo by tete_escape / Freepik.com Germs can stay on clothes for hours, whether it is worn inside or outside of the house. Use a detergent that does the job of getting rid of them.

Splash Maxkleen’s 2-in-1 Antibacterial Concentrated Liquid Detergent offers a liquid detergent + softener formula that deeply cleans fabrics while keeping them soft and fragrant, all in one wash!

It kills 99.9% of germs so you don’t have to worry about washing fabrics at home, such as bedding and curtains, which are on top of your sanitation list.

The same goes for clothes that can accumulate germs, too. Germs can stay on clothes for hours, whether it is worn inside or outside of the house. As a tip, it’s best to put clothes you’ve worn outside in their own bin. When it’s time for washing, use only Splash Maxkleen 2-in-1 Antibacterial Concentrated Liquid Detergent so that you’re assured that clothes are disinfected, soft and more fragrant!

Whether for hard-to-wash fabrics or everyday clothes, the Splash Maxkleen 2-in-1 Antibacterial Concentrated Liquid Detergent is your best cleaning ally.

Sanitizer that disinfects

Photo by shangarey / Freepik.com Designate a “hot zone” or an area by the entrance of the home to isolate items that have been exposed outside so you can sanitize them first.

Even though it’s preferable to stay at home and stay socially distanced, there’s no helping having to leave the house for work and other essential tasks.

As the homemaker, you can designate a “hot zone” or an area by the entrance of the home to isolate items that have been exposed outside, like shoes, car keys, face shields, etc. for cleaning later. Having this area helps you keep tabs on items that need more immediate attention.

Using Splash Maxkleen’s Surface Disinfectant Sanitizer, you can do the usual cleaning along this hot zone: the door handles, floor tiles, and other surfaces; or use this on areas where food is prepared, especially if you happen to bring groceries on the kitchen countertop for sorting.

The best part about the Splash Maxkleen Surface Disinfectant Sanitizer, apart from killing 99.9% of germs, is that it’s bleach-free, mildly scented and does not leave stains or odors.

Anti-bacterial, multi-surface wipes

Photo by tirachardz Along with your usual cleaning tools at home, like mops, brushes or rags—sanitary wipes let you get directly at high-touch surfaces, like office furniture, door handles, shopping cart handles, restaurant tables, and so on.

Whether in or out of the house—and especially out of the house—moms would never let their loved ones run out of sanitizers. A most helpful form of this is in wipes, which also serve as a complement to surface sprays.

For this, you can stock up on Splash Maxkleen's Anti-Bacterial Multi-Surface Wipes, which has a unique, soft honeycomb fabric that’s formulated to clean, disinfect and deodorize. It’s also non-bleach and alcohol-free, making it safe to use.

You can carry these wipes anywhere and they can do an extra job of cleaning when you’re being more meticulous. Along with your usual cleaning tools at home, like mops, brushes or rags—sanitary wipes let you get directly at high-touch surfaces, like office furniture, door handles, shopping cart handles, restaurant tables, and so on.

Remember, when it comes to keeping your home safe from germs and sickness, trust a brand that reliably cleans and delivers to the max—trust Splash Maxkleen home care products!

To purchase Splash Maxkleen products online, go to Lazada or Shopee. Splash Makleen products are also available in-store at your nearest SM, Robinsons, Gaisano and Waltermart.