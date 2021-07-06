'Sobrang saya ko': Joem Bascon says fatherhood makes him numb to pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joem Bascon expressed his happiness for being a first time dad to his son with Meryll Soriano.

During yesterday's Viva press conference for his upcoming movie “The Other Wife,” Joem said he can’t explain his happiness with his son.

“Sobrang happy ko. Hindi ko siya ma-explain. Basta sobrang saya ko. Hindi ko naramdaman siguro 'yung pandemic, 'yung quarantine because nasa bahay lang ako and naka-focus lang kami ni Meryll sa baby namin,” Joem shared to Philstar.com and other media.

“I'm just happy na nagkaroon kami ng blessing noong nangyayari 'yung kaguluhan sa buong mundo. And I guess ayon 'yung sagot namin to be strong, to be loving, sa bahay namin para mabigay namin lahat ng pangangailangan sa anak namin."

Joem, however, said that he and Meryll do not have plans of getting married soon.

“As of now, ineenjoy lang namin 'yung time namin together with the baby. Sobrang saya lang naming dalawa na nakafocus kami kay baby,” he said.

He also said that he’s glad that Kapuso host Willie Revillame is enjoying his grandson.

“Nagkikita-kita kami nila Sir Will. 'Pag dinadala po namin 'yung baby namin, sobrang gigil na gigil siya sa anak namin. 'Yung kasiyahan lang namin na makita siyang masaya sa apo niya regalo na para sa amin ni Meryll 'yon,” he said.

What will you do for love? You’ve seen movies about affairs, but this July, you will see "crazy love" in a different light, with VIVA Films’ latest movie, "The Other Wife."

Lovi Poe will be joined by Joem and Rhen Escano in “The Other Wife” directed by Prime Cruz under Viva.

The movie is all about a couple trying to fix their marriage. To make this work, they spend their time together in their beach house. Luisa (Rhen), Ronnie’s (Joem) childhood friend, joins them at the beach house.

Suddenly, weird things start to happen during their first day in the house. Janis (Lovi) sees a woman, but she can’t tell who it is. She also notices something strange – the hairbrush, bath soap and her other stuff look like someone has used it. But Ronnie insists that there is no one in the house except them.

"The Other Wife" will be available for streaming on July 16 on ktx.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV for P249 and on VIVAMAX.

