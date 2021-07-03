







































































 




   

   









Vape brand pledges protection for minors not to use their product
A man creating pods for e-cigarette
Vape brand pledges protection for minors not to use their product

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2021 - 1:45pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Vape brand RELX International launched its initiative RELX Pledge, an initiative on the protection of minors, consumers and economic livelihoods guided by three key pillars: Guardian program, Golden Shield and Green Shoots. 



At the recent virtual press conference, marketing head Leina Chedid discussed the brand’s program. 



“Since our inception, youth prevention has been an integral part of RELX International’s core company values. Our Guardian program applies across all our sales and marketing and supports effective legislation and regulation to prevent the purchase and use of our products by minors,” she said. 



Global head of external affairs Jonathan Ng discussed Green Shoots program, an initiative created to give back to the community, using the brand’s experience to help other aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners get their businesses on track to business growth and success. 



“Startups and small businesses are the economic backbone of societies around the world. As a company that grew from a startup ourselves, we understand the numerous challenges that small businesses encounter daily. Through the Green Shoots program, we hope to share our experience and knowledge to help them get on the right track towards growth and success,” he said. 



“Protecting minors is an issue we take very seriously, as our pledge commitment shows. We sincerely hope that others in the industry take this lead and also commit to this new era of responsibility,” he added. 



Meanwhile, RELX International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with local social enterprise Liyab to help facilitate the rollout of the former’s RELX Academy, which seeks to train and produce aspiring entrepreneurs and aid them in establishing their own businesses.



Through the partnership, Liyab, an organization geared towards empowering the next generation of the Filipino workforce through learning content and career support services delivered online, will work closely with RELX International to reach out to participants in its dedicated network to provide university-level entrepreneurship courses for aspiring entrepreneurs.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

