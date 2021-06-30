Help baby move freely with that ‘presko’ feeling from Pampers Aircon Pants

MANILA, Philippines — Play is an important aspect of child development. It holds so many benefits such as stimulating a child’s imagination, as well as teaching important concepts such as sharing, teamwork and patience.

However, as families stay home in order to stay safe, the social aspect of playing with others has become a challenge.

Fortunately, there are always the best playmates for kids’ to have around at home: mom and dad.

Through playing, kids—even as young as babies and toddlers—get a sense of security and a glimpse of the lighter side of mommy and daddy. On the other hand, parents get to see things from their child’s point of view. Through play, you can improve the quality of your relationships and connect on a deeper level.

Pampers presko at play

For playtime with babies, there are many fun yet educational activities you can try together such as playing teacher or doctor with dolls or stuffed toys. For physical activities, roll around on the floor or jumping over low obstacles like throw pillows. Or, you can simply dance together to today’s top hits.

Of course, it is important that whatever activity you choose, baby is cool and comfortable. Kids move around a lot through play so they need to wear light and loose clothing that doesn’t restrict movement.

For your baby, the right kind of diapers that let them move freely is also important. Diapers must be breathable, especially in our country where hot and humid weather is constant. This protects your baby from rashes caused by heat and that uncomfortable kulob feeling from inferior diapers.

One diaper that gives both breathability and protection is the new and improved Pampers Aircon Pants. It makes a good playtime companion because it has 10 million breathable micro-holes, along with air channel heat regulation and a breathable belt, to make baby feel up to 5 degrees cooler, without getting kulob from humidity.

Pampers Aircon Pants helps give baby that extra "aircon-presko” feeling and extra protection so that playtime is uninterrupted and free from diaper rash because of heat and humidity.

The Pampers Aircon Pants also has a 3-way airy fit that makes it comfortable to wear but without the risk of leakage. This is because the diapers can quickly absorb up to four loads of liquid such as pee and sweat.

When babies move freely with aircon-presko feeling, playtime with mommy and daddy is always happy. #ChoosePampers for active and fun bonding moments.

Shop Pampers Aircon Pants at major groceries, drug stores and supermarkets nationwide. It is also available at Lazada, Shopee and Edamama.