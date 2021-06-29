












































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
P5 million in prizes up for grabs for your child's education and future
In these times of uncertainty, there’s help. Colgate is here to put a smile on everyone’s faces by launching its newest campaign, #SmileStrong Promo for Millions.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
P5 million in prizes up for grabs for your child's education and future

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 11:10am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA. Philippines — In some form or another, everyone has had to give up many things from their day-to-day lives so as to keep safe from COVID-19. It’s been hard for all of us, sure, but consider how doubly so for our children.



At such a young age, they have had to grapple with the fear and confusion amid pandemic, all while dealing with school via distance learning. Endless Zoom classes and innumerable modules are what they have to tend to every day.



Many Filipino kids also experience living at a bare minimum, due to parents having to deal with work restrictions and limited employment.



In these times of uncertainty, there’s help. Colgate is here to put a smile on everyone’s faces by launching its newest campaign, #SmileStrong Promo for Millions.



Optimism in action



Because education is key to a bright future: Promo gives cash prizes for students!



In these times of uncertainty, there’s help. Colgate is here to put a smile on everyone’s faces by launching its newest campaign, #SmileStrong Promo for Millions.

Photo by jcomp / Freepik.com









With the aim to give everyone something to be hopeful about, Colgate is coming in like a breath of fresh air with big surprises in tow. That’s because their #SmileStrong Promo for Millions is giving away P5 million in cash prizes for your kids’ bright future!



Just to give you a glimpse, here are some of the prizes you can win for your kids:



    
	
  • 1 winner of P1 million in cash
    • 
	
  • 1 winner of P500,000 in cash
    • 
	
  • 6 winners of P100,000 in cash
    • 
	
  • 15 winners of P50,000 in cash
    • 
	
  • 30 winners of P10,000 in cash
    • 
	
  • 60 winners of P5,000 in cash
    • 
	
  • 150 winners of P1,000 in cash
    • 
	
  • 1,000 winners of P500 in cash
    • 
	
  • 9,000 winners of P100 prepaid load
    • 




With these cash prizes, you can already buy new sets of laptops and computers for your kids, as well as other gadgets such as tablets and headphones. You can opt to choose the latest devices so they don’t have to experience lags when participating in online classes. Winners of the prepaid load meanwhile, can subscribe to their favorite data promos that they can use for browsing social media and watching favorite shows and films from various streaming platforms.



Because education is key to a bright future: Promo gives cash prizes for students!



With the promo's cash prizes, you can buy new sets of laptops and computers for your kids, as well as other gadgets such as tablets and headphones.

Photo by fwstudio / Freepik.com









The lucky grand winner can even save the P1 million cash prize for the college education of his or her children. Higher education is already enough to hope for a brighter future and better life for your children.



You may view the complete list of prizes here



Manifest happiness



Joining the promo is easy! If you’re a Philippine resident of legal age, just follow these steps:



    
	
  1. Purchase. Purchase at least P150 worth of participating Colgate products from all participating stores, both in-store and online, and Colgate-Palmolive distributor partners. Each P150 purchase is worth one promo entry, so submit multiple entries for more chances of winning!
    
	 
    2. 
	
  2. Register and upload. Next, participants must visit the Colgate Smile Strong website to register and submit relevant information, as well as their raffle entry by submitting a photo or screenshot of their official receipt.
    
	 
    3. 
	
  3. Win. Upon successful registration, each participant can now stand a chance to win major and minor prizes during the electronic draw dates.
    4. 




All the winners will be announced on the official Colgate Facebook page and Colgate Smile Strong Microsite, among others. They will also be notified via text and email based on the contact details they provided.



So hurry and get a smile going. Join the Colgate #SmileStrong Promo for Millions promo today!






 



For more information about the promo as well as the list of participating stores, visit the website at https://colgatesmilestrong.com/mechanics.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      COLGATE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              P5 million in prizes up for grabs for your child's education and future
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
P5 million in prizes up for grabs for your child's education and future


                              
                              

                              

                                 
1 hour ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 46 to forever: Fun, fitness, family & faith
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 hours ago

                              
                              
46 to forever: Fun, fitness, family & faith


                              

                                                                  By Tootsy Angara |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
This past year was soul saving for me and, I think, for many.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What is COVID-19 Delta Plus variant? Infectious disease expert explains
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 hours ago

                              
                              
What is COVID-19 Delta Plus variant? Infectious disease expert explains


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
As of June 23, the country has reported 17 Delta variant cases - with one remaining active, and one death.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              First-time moms get real parenting hacks from experienced moms
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
First-time moms get real parenting hacks from experienced moms


                              
                              

                              

                                 
19 hours ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19, etc.: Prescriptions from TikTok docs
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
COVID-19, etc.: Prescriptions from TikTok docs


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Even doctors and medical professionals can't resist the lure of TikTok.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 ways to develop a goal-oriented mindset
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
5 ways to develop a goal-oriented mindset


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Here are five ways to help you find more motivation and attain better focus towards achieving your goals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with