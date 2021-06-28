







































































 




   







   















5 ways to develop a goal-oriented mindset
Here are five ways to help you find more motivation and attain better focus towards achieving your goals
5 ways to develop a goal-oriented mindset

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 10:15am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A goal-oriented mindset is a powerful statement. It allows us to approach our responsibilities and daily activities with utmost efficiency. However, every day has its ups and downs; and most people might find it easier to give in to the feeling of being down and unmotivated.



Keeping ourselves motivated and focused takes a lot of work, and most of us might find it even more difficult especially since we’re often stuck at home, away from our peers and colleagues.



What we have to recognize is that regardless of our circumstances, maintaining a healthy body and mind is key in achieving our goals and aspirations in life. Therefore, this is a matter of paying attention to yourself, and taking care of yourself entirely.



Forcing ourselves to do things just won’t do. With that, here are five ways to help you find more motivation and attain better focus towards achieving your goals:



1. Commit to a daily routine



The rest of the day may depend on how well we start it. Think of it as some sort of ceremony to wake us up and condition us to be in the right mindset. We get to have this vacant time all to ourselves dedicated to mentally prepare for the day. Bearing motivated energies and uplifted spirits help us become more driven and confident in facing what the rest of the day has to offer.



Start the day with a good breakfast. Breakfast doesn’t necessarily have to be too extravagant; preparing it can be quick and simple yet still healthy. Focus on nutrient-dense foods such as protein, whole grains and fruits to help you feel energized to start the day right.



Whether we are studying, working from home or physically reporting to office, most of us are always in a hurry to catch up on our deadlines. Drinking soy-based drinks like Vitamilk allows your systems to activate with a satisfying jolt coming from natural energy boosters without tiring us out. Given the benefits of Protein, Omega 3,6,9 and B-Vitamins, Vitamilk also helps in keeping our stomachs filled and our bodies well-nourished by an all-encompassing soymilk drink.



And the best part? Vitamilk also comes in easy-to-bring Tetra Packs to make sure we could still make time for that quick breakfast to keep up with our busy schedules.



2. Change your environment



Occasionally changing our work and study environment allows us to escape from any negative energies that might be residing in a single spot. It’s also a good way to reactivate our creativity as it resets our brains to change our working pace.



Changing your environment doesn’t necessarily mean that you should move from one café to another. Relocating your work table is also a good idea. Bringing work to the living room might be better especially if you’re the type of person who wants a little social contact from time to time (at least it will be from people within your household). 



3. Take a break



It’s okay to take a breather. Sometimes, what we need is to just put some distance from our tasks and give ourselves time to think. Evaluating our thoughts one-by-one allows us to approach our tasks more efficiently without being overwhelmed.



As we work our way back up, we have to learn how to reset and recondition ourselves with fresh perspectives to face all of the world’s pressures. So, from time to time, it’s good to just sit back, relax, and drink a refreshing, guilt-free drink to help revitalize the mind.



With Vitamilk, cut yourself come slack and reevaluate, rethink, and reprocess your thoughts. Depending on your preference and mood for the day, having a refreshing drink like Vitamilk definitely helps in lightening the mood and revitalizing the body.



4. Exercise more often



 



5 ways to develop a goal-oriented mindsetExposure to the morning sun or a cool-down session at night is a good way to keep our bodies consistently in shape. Along with that, it also serves as a way for our minds to vent.



Just like how we take care of our minds, we also need to take care of our bodies. Daily exercise doesn’t necessarily have to be about getting into shape (although it’s pretty much a bonus). The purpose of exercising is to give us a sense of renewed energies laboring through our daily workloads.



Commit to 20 to 30 minutes of exercise to let the endorphins kick-in and reactivate your systems. After that satisfying aftertaste of a work-out, perk up and revitalize with a protein-rich drink like Vitamilk to your mind and body recover.



5. Have a balanced diet



Choosing to follow a balanced diet will help our bodies produce sustained energy and allow us to go through our daily tasks more efficiently.



If you are facing a pile of work and it seems that your day will be like a never-ending stream of tasks, don’t forget to eat and choose foods that will fill you up in a healthy way. Bear in mind that our performance both in work and study will always be reflected in the foods we choose to eat.



Foods with Omega 3, 6, and 9 help in keeping our minds sharp; Soy-based proteins serve as a natural means to muscle development and helps in our metabolism. Luckily, Vitamilk has all these along with other necessary vitamins and minerals which helps energize and revitalize our bodies, leading to long-term benefits in the future.



Most of the time, we end up facing ourselves as our one and only obstacle that keeps us from achieving our dreams and making major breakthroughs and accomplishments. With that, what we need is a partner to help us fulfill those dreams and turn them into reality.



What we need now more than ever is a means to strengthen both our mind and body to enable us to face every single day while being the best versions of ourselves. When focus becomes too hard to achieve especially during a socially-distant reality, Vitamilk helps in keeping ourselves on track towards our personal goals.



Vitamilk serves as our ideal partner as we continue to strive and develop a #GoalLangNangGoal mindset. Just as how it is supposed to be, Vitamilk will be there every step of the way as we tick off each task from our to-do lists, getting closer and closer towards the dream that we want for ourselves.



Vitamilk is the all-natural, protein-rich and best-tasting soy milk that’s filled with vitamins and minerals to revitalize the whole family. When you need a good boost any time of the day, Vitamilk’s healthy, filling energy will surely go a long way.



 



Choose from a wide variety of delicious flavors (Double Choco Shake, Original, Banana, Energy / Multi-grain, Choco Shake, and Strawberry) and pack sizes (300ml disposable glass bottles, 250ml, 200ml and 110ml kiddie packs, 1-liter packs and 200ml returnable glass bottles). Available in supermarkets, convenience stores, and sari-sari stores near you.



To catch the latest updates, like or follow Vitamilk in Facebook: Vitamilk Philippines; and Instagram: @vitamilkphilippines. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

