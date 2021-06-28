COVID-19, etc.: Prescriptions from TikTok docs

MANILA, Philippines — Even doctors and medical professionals can't resist the lure of TikTok.

With the rising incidences of creators claiming to have answers to health concerns or making conspiracy-laden content related to COVID-19, it's great to know that popular social media platforms such as TikTok have a growing list of doctor and medical practitioners who have subscribed and put out their own content in the platform.



TikTok launched the hashtag #HealthTokPH in February. It now has over 435.2M views on TikTok. A number of doctors and nurses on the app have even started giving consultations through TikTok's Q&A feature.



Here are some doctors who are making waves on the popular social media platform.

Flu vs COVID-19 symptoms

All concerns related to the two diseases are answered by Doc Macoi.

In a video, he explains how flu symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms are alike and reminds readers to exercise caution in case they experience any of these symptoms. He also stresses that a COVID positive diagnosis can only be arrived at through proper testing.

Getting vaccinated vs. COVID-19

Dr. Kilimanguru shares his firsthand experience on getting vaccinated for COVID-19, and answers pressing questions that many might have. He talks about brand selection, why he chose to get vaccinated, and lists side effects that he experienced.

Common symptoms of stroke

In this video, docN explains the most common symptoms to watch out for if you think you might be having a stroke. She does this in a creative way that makes the information easier to understand, and helps make viewers more receptive to learning.

What causes eye twitching?

Do you often experience it? Dr. Doms Dator explains what causes eye twitching, and what to do when you suffer from this condition. He shares that eye twitching is usually harmless, but also says that it is important to see a doctor for prolonged symptoms, and in cases when vision is affected.

High blood pressure, hypertension



This video talks about blood pressure, and how to know if you are already hypertensive. Creator Krizzle Luna also shares helpful tips for preventing hypertension, such as managing stress and exercising regularly.