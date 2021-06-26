How to overcome 'pandemic fatigue'

MANILA, Philippines — With the country in another extended lockdown, there are concerns that it could take a toll on people's mental health.

Stress, anxiety and depression have found their way into most conversations related to the pandemic.

Medical and allied health experts, meanwhile, have found another concern that needs to be addressed.

Pandemic fatigue, as defined by the World Health Organization, is a natural expected reaction to sustained and unresolved adversity in people’s lives.

Its symptoms include being demotivated to follow protective measures and behaviors or staying informed, as well as feeling complacent, alienated or hopeless. Although pandemic fatigue gradually evolves over time, it may also be affected or triggered by a person’s cultural, social, structural and legislative environment.

It can affect one's mental health and decrease motivation to practice precautionary health measures that could lead to increased risky behaviors. Creativity and productivity may also be affected. These are some of the effects underlined by Dr. Carrianne Ewe, medical director of International SOS Philippines, an international health, security, management and well-being solutions provider of companies and organizations worldwide.



“Supporting the workforce’s mental health and wellbeing has been a key concern for many employers in addition to the response to this public health crisis. It is widely acknowledged that an employee’s job performance and productivity can be severely affected by health issues and impact an organizations’ business resilience,” said Dr. Ewe.



She further stressed that organizations who value their employees need to build a holistic workforce resilience program where an employee’s health, safety and well-being are prioritized.



“International SOS has been working closely with clients throughout the year from the Taal Volcano eruption to the current COVID-19 pandemic. We provided holistic workforce resilience solutions with tailored advice for the safe return to operations, navigation of the complex COVID-19 testing environment and mental health & wellness programs,” said Dr. Ewe.

International SOS also developed a COVID-19 website and assistance app that provides the latest health and security situational updates.

Dr. Ewe imparted several tips to help the public overcome pandemic fatigue.



1. Accept negative emotions.

Being honest about pent-up emotions like anxiety and uncertainty opens one up to find ways to address these reactions effectively.



2. Create new goals.

Setting goals has never been more useful than this period of uncertainty. Set achievable and enjoyable personal goals such as exercise or learning a new skill that can give a positive sense of accomplishment.



3. Conserve emotional resources.

Self-care is a byword these days and one should take time to observe it. Small breaks even if just to relax at home or spend time with loved ones is beneficial. Managers need to lead by example and encourage a delineation of on and off duty schedules.



4. Be kind.

Being kind has always been taught as a gesture for others. Now, it's not only important to be kind to one's neighbor but it is equally important to be kind to oneself. One should recognize that it is okay to have both good and bad days. Instead of focusing on the negatives, acknowledge and celebrate achievements.



5. Ask for help.

Almost everyone has experienced some level of stress during this period. Seek support from mental health professionals via the Employee Assistance Program or clinic and recognize the benefits of reaching out early before burn out occurs.



To learn more about effective workforce resiliency programs, contact International SOS at www.internationalsos.com.