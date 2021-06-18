







































































 




   







   















More than adapting to pandemic, 4 benefits of telemedicine for Filipinos
Telemedicine has become the leading option among patients seeking much-needed medical consultation.
                           Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 5:09pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — “Necessity is the mother of invention,” so says the oft-quoted proverb. In the context of healthcare in the past year, telemedicine has become one of the leading options among patients seeking much-needed medical consultation.



While face-to-face consultation is still ideal in delivering medical attention, it’s apparent that the current times will likely see this modality as a popular mainstay for more years to come.



Telemedicine isn’t new—having first begun in the 60s. It is a subset of telehealth where healthcare service is done remotely, doing away with in-person visits. Today, this modality involves more modern technologies, using the internet for online calls and video conferencing.



From where we’re all at now, we can see that telemedicine plays an even more relevant role. Here are more of its benefits.



1. Better for your safety



Telemedicine aligns perfectly with stay-at-home recommendations.

Because of the pandemic, telemedicine grew more in popularity and at a colossal rate, too.



This is because it aligns perfectly with stay-at-home recommendations, therefore staving off possible COVID-19 infections. This applies to other illnesses as well—being able to consult a physician from the safety of home is always a bonus in this modern world, pandemic or no pandemic.



2. Involves more family



You can have the option to include other family members in the video conference so more loved ones can keep tabs on your situation.

Because you’re consulting virtually, you can have the option to include other family members in the video conference—with consent from the doctor, of course.



This is especially helpful in giving the doctor a better picture of your health situation should you miss out on some details.



Your loved ones could also keep tabs on your situation, especially when some of them live far away.



3. Convenient follow-through



With telemedicine, you get your results, diagnoses and prescriptions online, and even get follow-up texts for your next virtual consultation.

Despite the lack of face-to-face consultation, telemedicine allows for the facilitation of continued health care consultations and follow-ups. With no more waiting in line, you can instead relax on your own comfortable sofa or bed at home.



You get your results, diagnoses and prescriptions online, and even get follow-up texts for your next virtual consultation.



4. Appropriate recommendations, right diagnoses



Telemedicine also gives doctors a good chance at following up or monitoring their patients, including medicine intake.

Doing remote consultations is also helpful in terms of letting your health care provider a glimpse of your living situation so that they may offer more precise advice or recommendation on how you can take better care of yourself at home.



Telemedicine also gives doctors a good chance at following up or monitoring their patients, especially older ones, when it comes to their eating, sleeping and medicine intake.



Natrapharm HIP: Just a click away



When it comes to getting the health care you need while at the safety of home, Natrapharm HIP (Health information Program) is here for you as it is proven to be one of the most reliable telemedicine platforms in the country.



This HMO-accredited virtual clinic helps connect you to over 7,000 healthcare providers, including your regular doctors, from wherever you are in the country.



With Natrapharm HIP, you can:



    
	
  • Set telemedicine and face-to-face appointments
  • Upload and save lab results
  • Receive e-prescriptions
  • Get real-time feedback
Your Health Is Priority, so don't put it on hold.



 



Sign up at Natrapharm HIP free today by clicking this link: https://natrapharm.hips-md.com/findoctorv2.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      NATRAPHARM
                                 More than adapting to pandemic, 4 benefits of telemedicine for Filipinos
                              


                                                            

More than adapting to pandemic, 4 benefits of telemedicine for Filipinos


                              

