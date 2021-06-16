







































































 




   







   















Natural born surfer: Andi Eigenmann's 1-year-old kid wows with water sport skills
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann and award-winning surfer Philmar Alipayo’s barely two-year-old daughter Lilo is now a surfer. 



In Philmar’s Instagram account, the champion surfer posted videos of him with daughter Lilo surfing in Siargao. 



It can be seen in the video that Lilo is already standing up on the surfboard while the waves bring them to the beach. 



“So proud of you my brave little girl @liloislandgirl already standing up on her own,” Philmar captioned the post. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Philmar Alipayo (@chepoxz)








 



Celebrities such as Melai Cantiveros and Ryan Eigenmann, to name a few commented on Philmar’s post.



“Grabe ang galing ni Lilo maging champiom yan sure ako ang journey nya sa surfing,” Melai wrote. 



Philmar is a champion surfer who won at the 19th Siargao National Surfing Cup last September 2017. Recently, he signed with Viva Artists Agency. 



RELATED: Andi Eigenmann's fiancé Philmar Alipayo now a Viva artist

 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

