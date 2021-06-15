












































































 




   







   















Because education is key to a bright future: Promo gives cash prizes for students!
Colgate's #SmileStrong Promo for Millions is giving away P5 million in prizes for your kids’ bright future!
Because education is key to a bright future: Promo gives cash prizes for students!

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA. Philippines — In some form or another, everyone has had to give up many things from their day-to-day lives so as to keep safe from COVID-19. It’s been hard for all of us, sure, but consider how doubly so for our children.



At such a young age, they have had to grapple with the fear and confusion amid pandemic, all while dealing with school via distance learning. Endless Zoom classes and innumerable modules are what they have to tend to every day.



Many Filipino kids also experience living at a bare minimum, due to parents having to deal with work restrictions and limited employment.



In these times of uncertainty, there’s help. Colgate is here to put a smile on everyone’s faces by launching its newest campaign, #SmileStrong Promo for Millions.



Optimism in action



Because education is key to a bright future: Promo gives cash prizes for students!



In these times of uncertainty, there’s help. Colgate is here to put a smile on everyone’s faces by launching its newest campaign, #SmileStrong Promo for Millions.

With the aim to give everyone something to be hopeful about, Colgate is coming in like a breath of fresh air with big surprises in tow. That’s because their #SmileStrong Promo for Millions is giving away P5 million in cash prizes for your kids’ bright future!



Just to give you a glimpse, here are some of the prizes you can win for your kids:



    
	
  • 1 winner of P1 million in cash
  • 1 winner of P500,000 in cash
  • 6 winners of P100,000 in cash
  • 15 winners of P50,000 in cash
  • 30 winners of P10,000 in cash
  • 60 winners of P5,000 in cash
  • 150 winners of P1,000 in cash
  • 1,000 winners of P500 in cash
  • 9,000 winners of P100 prepaid load
With these cash prizes, you can already buy new sets of laptops and computers for your kids, as well as other gadgets such as tablets and headphones. You can opt to choose the latest devices so they don’t have to experience lags when participating in online classes. Winners of the prepaid load meanwhile, can subscribe to their favorite data promos that they can use for browsing social media and watching favorite shows and films from various streaming platforms.



Because education is key to a bright future: Promo gives cash prizes for students!



With the promo's cash prizes, you can buy new sets of laptops and computers for your kids, as well as other gadgets such as tablets and headphones.

The lucky grand winner can even save the P1 million cash prize for the college education of his or her children. Higher education is already enough to hope for a brighter future and better life for your children.



You may view the complete list of prizes here



Manifest happiness



Joining the promo is easy! If you’re a Philippine resident of legal age, just follow these steps:



    
	
  1. Purchase. Purchase at least P150 worth of participating Colgate products from all participating stores, both in-store and online, and Colgate-Palmolive distributor partners. Each P150 purchase is worth one promo entry, so submit multiple entries for more chances of winning!
    
	 
  2. Register and upload. Next, participants must visit the Colgate Smile Strong website to register and submit relevant information, as well as their raffle entry by submitting a photo or screenshot of their official receipt.
    
	 
  3. Win. Upon successful registration, each participant can now stand a chance to win major and minor prizes during the electronic draw dates.
All the winners will be announced on the official Colgate Facebook page and Colgate Smile Strong Microsite, among others. They will also be notified via text and email based on the contact details they provided.



For more information about the promo as well as the list of participating stores, visit the website at https://colgatesmilestrong.com/mechanics.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

