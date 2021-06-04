The Upside Down: Wil Dasovich shares health benefits, gives tips for trying inversion exercise

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Wil Dasovich gave tips to people planning to do the inversion exercise.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Wil said the inversion exercise is just like swimming.

“(The dizziness is) something that’s just goes away overtime. It’s kind of like swimming. I really advocate swimming. It’s a super low-impact exercise that's good for you. It doesn’t hurt your joints. And people always told me, when they start swimming, that the water gets in their ear which happened to me before,” Wil said.

“It’s kind of weird the more you do it, it’s just stop happening (dizziness). And it’s the same with inversion. My sister and my parents, who use the inversion table and start doing inversion. Same thing with them, when they started it they said: ‘I’m dizzy…’ It’s just goes away. The body gets used to things,” he assured.

According to fitness website The Nest, “Inversion exercise is any exercise or activity done upside down to stretch and lengthen the spine, providing relief from pain and stress from the back and neck.”

“Used as early as 400 B.C. by Hippocrates, it now includes some yoga poses, Pilates moves and inversion therapy exercises performed with gravity-defying machines,” The Nest added. — Video by Deejae Dumlao

RELATED: SLAM BOOK: Wil Dasovich