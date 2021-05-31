







































































 




   







   















Christopher de Leon shares the 3 Ps that helped him survive COVID-19
Veteran actor Christopher de Leon
PM/File

                     

                        

                           
Christopher de Leon shares the 3 Ps that helped him survive COVID-19

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 3:15pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Christopher de Leon is a tough COVID-19 survivor.



He was among the first public figures who were reported to have contracted the deadly virus in March last year.

The seasoned TV and movie actor has since learned valuable lessons in one of his life's scariest moments.



He shares the three "Ps" that helped him get through his experience.



Prayers



Christopher de Leon is a proud Christian. A quick scroll on his Instagram (@sgt.pepper8) will see inspiring Bible verses he lives by.



It was no different from when he first knew he tested positive for COVID-19 last year. While confined in the hospital, he said that he prayed deeply and fervently, drawing strength from Bible passages and from his family members who were praying for him at home.



Christopher and his wife, fellow actor Sandy Andolong, have always believed in the power of prayer. They believe that prayer is not only a source of comfort, it is also a source of strength.



Praying has made their family closer, and has helped them overcome the most difficult of times.



Partner



It's no secret that Christopher and Sandy are among the enduring and inspiring love stories in local showbiz. They celebrated 41 years of being together last March.



Christopher is lucky to have found Sandy who has helped him go through life’s ups and downs.



“During these difficult times, we are each other’s anchors,” Christopher said.  



He advised that staying connected with a loved one – whether a person or a beloved pet – is important for mental health. This is particularly important amid the current pandemic, wherein many people have struggled with feelings of isolation and loneliness.



Preparation



Prayers and being surrounded with the right kind of people helps but it is even better to be prepared for any individuality.



Christopher stressed that keeping a healthy lifestyle helped him a lot.  He listed the following habits as keys to his recovery: sticking to a balanced diet, engaging in a regular physical activity and practicing a positive mindset.



“As we grow older, keeping to these basics becomes more important than ever,” he said.



Apart from maintaining these, he also believes to be prepared financially to be able to protect himself from the burden of huge medical expenses if it arises.



He shared that being able to do that with insurance helped him. De Leon joined Pacific Cross to urge more people to get reliable and comprehensive medical and travel insurance coverage.  



 “In addition to the support I received from family and friends, the assistance Pacific Cross gave me allowed me to focus on my recovery,” he said.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

