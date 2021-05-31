When having body pains, consider this as alternative to oral analgesics

MANILA, Philippines — Body pain. It stops us from accomplishing the things we need to do, such as projects, meetings, exams, travel and sports, among others.

Currently, we spend most of our time indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We need a remedy at home to help treat different forms of body discomforts, like muscle cramps, joint pains and back pain.

Some people would take oral analgesics, like tablets or capsules, to relieve themselves of these body pains. While they may help ease discomfort, these medications are not without their cons.

Since oral analgesics are meant for ingestion—either by drinking or swallowing—it needs to undergo bodily processes through our organs (such as the liver and stomach) before being absorbed by the body. It may take some time before we can feel its effects.

Taking oral analgesics may have possible side effects on the body, especially over long-term usage, such as stomach upset, dizziness, headache or heartburn.

This is where topical pain relievers or liniments (pahid-pahid) play an advantage in helping bring relief when applied to the affected areas of the body.

Unlike oral analgesics, they are applied directly to the affected area, like on the shoulders or the back. Because the human skin is porous, the pain-relieving benefits topical pain relievers bring are quickly absorbed in as fast as 30 seconds.

Second, topical pain relievers present fewer risks to our internal organs since they are meant only for external use.

Lastly, they help improve circulation, ease muscle tension, and increase joint flexibility and mobility, bringing a relaxing sensation not felt in oral analgesics through soothing rubs and body massages.

A famous example of a topical pain reliever is Methyl Salicylate + Camphor + Menthol (Omega Pain Killer).

By just applying a peso-sized amount of it to your body and gently massaging it on the affected area like on your back, shoulders, or knees, users experience a lamig-init sensation and #GinhawangOmega that works in as fast as 30 seconds.

So, the next time you go about washing the laundry, delivering goods, carrying heavy cargo, or sitting for long periods due to a work-from-home setup, why not use topical pain relievers instead of oral analgesics as a remedy against body pain?

