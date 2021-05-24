







































































 




   







   















Anti-COVID technology makes sure your home is a safe zone
Both public and private sectors have been doing extensive research to provide people more safety and security. One of which is Panasonic, which have recently introduced here in the Philippines its nanoe™ X Technology. 
Anti-COVID technology makes sure your home is a safe zone

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2021 - 6:20pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — At the onset of this global pandemic, no one was fully prepared for it. Now, we talk about the reality we all face: the novel coronavirus is sparing no one, and we must do something about it.



As of writing, the Philippines has administered 4.097 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, of which nearly 950,000 now fully vaccinated. On an average, the country gets 162,513 inoculations per day—a much-needed development but still lagging behind the target to vaccinate 70% of Filipinos by yearend.



The anti-COVID technology



Although getting vaccinated is the highest form of prevention currently available, proper sanitation can go a long way to prevent the novel coronavirus from entering your home.



Both public and private sectors have been doing extensive research to provide people more safety and security. One of which is Panasonic, which has recently introduced here in the Philippines its nanoe™ X Technology.



nanoe™ X has been certified by Texcell, a French global contract research organization, to inhibit 99.7% of the novel coronavirus in a 6.7m3 space in just 24 hours. Panasonic appliances, such as its air conditioners, releases nano-sized atomized water particles.



It deodorizes foul odors, inhibits the growth of bacteria and viruses, and is effective in eliminating dust, allergens and pollens for a fresher, cleaner indoor environment—giving you more ways to prevent diseases from invading your home. As a bonus, it even moisturizes skin and hair!









Update your to-go needs with Panasonic Portable nanoe™ X Generator. This small (0.4kg) yet high-performance device packs a punch in virus prevention, making sure that your immediate space, whether at home, at the office, or inside your car, leaves no room for viruses.



Out for outdoor errands? Or perhaps going for a quick trip to the office? Update your to-go needs with Panasonic Portable nanoe™ X Generator.



This small (0.4kg) yet high-performance device packs a punch in virus prevention, making sure that your immediate space, whether at home, at the office, or inside your car, leaves no room for viruses.



To use, simply plug it and press the power button on top of the generator. The portable device is powered by the same nanoe™ X Technology in Panasonic Air Conditioners that is certified by Texcell to inhibit the novel coronavirus by 99.7% in a 6.7m3 space in just 24 hours.



“Prevention is better than cure” is real now more than ever. Make sure that you are equipped to keep yourself and your family protected in this new normal, operating in hope that the world will see this pandemic through.



 



Follow Panasonic on Facebook at Panasonic Philippines & Panasonic Business Solutions Philippines, Instagram at @panasonic_ph to stay updated with their latest innovations—built to help you prevent viruses anywhere.



Read more about nanoe™ Technology and the evidence to prove its effectiveness: https://www.panasonic.com/ph/nanoe.html.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
