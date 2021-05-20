WATCH: Isabelle de Leon shares how she got beauty queen body, overcame insecurities from 'Duday' days

MANILA, Philippines — It's officially summer, and much as we would like to hit the beach, it's still not recommended. Our confinement might restrict us from indulging in some sand and waves but it doesn't mean we can't work on achieving the body we want.

If you're looking to have a toned abs and wish on maintaining it, beauty queen and actress Isabelle de Leon shared tips on how to achieve those defined abs just like hers in this Philstar.com exclusive video.

It's not easy especially when maintaining the ideal weight has been one's constant issue. Isabelle shared she's one of those who grew up being a little bit on the chubby side.

"Matagal talaga din po e. Ilang taon din bago ako naka-achieve ng ganoon kasi noong bata ako, hindi naman ako super taba, medyo chubby lang. 'Yung tipong pag nagsto-stomach in na ako, walang nagbabago," shared Miss Multinational Philippines 2019, who is about to compete for the international pageant postponed by the pandemic.

She admitted feeling frustrated but she kept on her goal by targeting not just to shed pounds but as well as have toned abs.

"Nagsi-sit-ups ako, mga 1,000, pero hati-hati po 'yun ha. Kahit 500 sit-ups a day. Takbo para mismong taba ma-burn. Tapos diet talaga. Kung gusto mo magkaroon ng abs, bantayan mo diet mo. Iwas-iwas sa carbs," she shared.

Isabelle also shared another crucial tip in weight management. Binge-eating is a no-no. She was guilty of it before.

"'Pag may cravings ka, don't be too hard on yourself. Kainin mo pa rin 'yun. 'Wag mo i-deprive sarili mo. Ice cream man 'yan, fries or whatever. Unti-unti lang. Tapos once nakakain mo gusto mo without guilt, makikita mo hindi ka na magbi-binge-eating. Wala nang rason sa'yo to try and compensate sa ibang pagkain," the actress said.

She shared that she no longer has issues with her weight and has been maintaining her ideal body. As a result, she is no longer strict with her diet and workout.

"Pag lumabas na 'yung abs mo, madali na siyang i-maintain. Totoo po 'yun. Kailangan mo lang talaga ma-break yun, yung unang pagpapalabas ng abs mo," Isabelle said.

