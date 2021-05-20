Access your healthcare plan with ease â€“ here's how

MANILA, Philippines — During this period of distress, a hassle-free healthcare experience becomes all the more necessary. It’s also important to be in the know about your healthcare plan and the benefits you can enjoy.

As we face unprecedented times, Maxicare continues to offer access to world-class service, facilities and tools that provide its members seamless and convenient access to the medical services that they need.



The reliable healthcare provider now services over 1.6 million members across the country, and this number continues to grow as more and more people are recognizing the undeniable efficiency, quality and accessibility that Maxicare provides.

Whether you’re a new member or you have been with Maxicare for years, there’s a convenient way for you to access your healthcare plan – simply use Maxicare Member Gateway! This innovative web portal was created even before the pandemic, in efforts to continuously give members a worry-free healthcare experience!

Maxicare Member Gateway is your online portal for all things Maxicare. Here’s why you should use this:

Easy to use

As technology continues to shape the way we live, Maxicare Member Gateway is a welcome feature that can help you easily navigate through your healthcare plan.

From registration up to its actual features, this online portal is convenient and user-friendly. Members can access the website using any device anytime, anywhere as long as they have internet connection.

Convenient LOA request

The traditional way of securing a Letter of Authorization (LOA) can easily become a source of stress. However, with Maxicare Member Gateway, there’s no need to line up, wait long hours, or make phone calls just to get this document since members can now request for their LOA through this portal.

Check out the infographic below for the step-by-step guide to get your LOA.

Hassle-free access to member information and benefits

All the necessary details about your healthcare plan can be accessed through Maxicare Member Gateway. Get to know important information such as your:

Annual benefit limit

Maximum benefit limit

Covered affiliated hospitals, clinics and other services

Membership validity date

Historical records

Status of reimbursement claims

Visit Maxicare Member Gateway at www.membergateway.maxicare.com.ph today for a smooth and worry-free healthcare experience.