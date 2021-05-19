From pregnancy to working: Why malunggay is every mom's superfood

MANILA, Philippines — Malunggay is mother's best friend.

The wonders of malunggay (moringa oleifera) is legendary among Filipino moms. Many have attested to its efficacy in producing milk for breastfeeding.

The easily accessible vegetable is not just good for lactating mothers, it is also a superfood for women because of its higher content of vitamins and minerals notably vitamins A and C, calcium and iron.

“This hardy plant native to tropical and subtropical regions is a galactagogue,” said physician Eca Lorenzo, internal medicine specialist and functional medicine practitioner. “That’s the term used to describe that increases the flow of mother’s milk.”



Superfood is not a misnomer for one of the favorite ingredients in Filipino dishes such as tinola (fragrant chicken soup with lemongrass and ginger) and ginisang munggo (savory mung bean stew).



On a gram-per-gram basis of its dried leaves, its has 10 times the vitamin A of carrots, 1/2 the vitamin C of oranges, 17 times the calcium of milk, 15 times the potassium of bananas, 25 times the iron of spinach and 9 times the protein of yogurt. It is packed with over 90 nutrients, 46 antioxidants and a slew of amino acids potent enough to help address a 300 diseases.

“This makes it a vital veggie for women not just while they’re lactating, but in other milestones of motherhood,” said Lorenzo.



Pregnant or trying to conceive? Teeming with more iron than spinach, moringa “can meet the daily iron requirements of pregnant women,” Lorenzo added.



The World Health Organization recommendation cited that the daily oral iron and folic acid supplementation for pregnant women is at 30 mg to 60 mg of elemental iron and 400 µg (0.4 mg) folic acid. This is to prevent maternal anemia, puerperal sepsis, low birth weight and preterm birth.



Malunggay's generous supply of vitamins and minerals also covers the daily nutritional needs of those trying to conceive or already on the family way.



Working mom? Moms juggle different roles. Apart from taking care of their families, they can also be their own boss with their own businesses or are working moms. With many tasks that require them to be on the move, they need to have strong and overall healthy bodies.

“Stay healthy for you and your family by exercising regularly, getting at least eight hours of sleep, and eating a balanced diet,” Lorenzo said.

“Moringa’s vitamin C strengthens your immune system, its amino acids Isoleucine and Leucine boost energy levels, and its phytochemicals lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Moringa’s leaves also contain antimicrobial, antidiabetic, and neuroprotectant properties.”



Past the childbearing years? Menopause signals a decrease in the production of estrogen and progesterone, hormones responsible for a woman’s fertility.



“But a decline in the production of these hormones also increases your risk of developing cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis,” Lorenzo shared. “And with your metabolism slowing down, you’ll notice some weight gain, too.”



The doctor added that women should also look out for common signs of menopause, like mood swings, fatigue and a lack of focus.



This is where moringa can help. “Calcium and two minerals found in moringa, ensure strong, healthy bones even as you age,” the doctor said. “Moringa also has anti-inflammatory properties, which may soothe pain associated with osteoarthritis."



Moringa’s powerful antioxidants protect the heart. As for weight gain, turn to the leafy green, whose high fiber and vitamin B content promote digestion. It also elevates energy levels and keeps mood swings at bay with its tryptophan, an amino acid, the hormone responsible for stabilizing mood and memory.



Given its many benefits, moringa is safe to consume daily. Apart from eating it in its raw form, moringa can also be taken in convenient capsule form.



“Motherhood, for all its joys and fulfillment, is a never-ending job even as your children grow up,” Lorenzo said. “Relish every stage of this rewarding experience by staying healthy and strong for you and your family.”