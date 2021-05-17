THE BUDGETARIAN
Patient recounts COVID-19 journey with VCO capsules by his side
Among the medication and vitamins prescribed by Saberola's doctors were antibiotics for pneumonia, paracetamol for the fever and a number of vitamins and supplements, including a Vitamin C with Zinc and GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules.
Patient recounts COVID-19 journey with VCO capsules by his side

(Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Initially, 39-year-old Mark Saberola experienced chills followed by a fever.

On the third day of his being sick, doctors ordered a swab test on all of Saberola's family members. By that time, Saberola's wife and kids were already experiencing symptoms.

“The tests turned out positive and we had our three kids tested also and five relatives who had close contact with us. All the kids tested positive with symptoms while two of our relatives tested positive without symptoms. The three were negative," said Saberola, general manager of ValuePlus Auto Services Philippines Inc., and founder and CEO of car maintenance and repair app AutoServed.

By the fifth day, he had lost his senses of smell and taste. Doctors also ordered an X-Ray on the 10th day. The reading indicated the onset of pneumonia.

Saberola's fever was between 38-39 degrees Celsius but it lasted for over two weeks. He also had occasional coughing. The doctors (an internist and a cardiologist were monitoring the family's health situation), however, advised against getting admitted to a hospital until the situation worsened. Thankfully, it did not come to that.

Among the medication and vitamins prescribed by Saberola's doctors were antibiotics for pneumonia, paracetamol for the fever and a number of vitamins and supplements, including a Vitamin C with Zinc and GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules.

GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules is the first and only VCO in capsule form to be approved by the Food and Drugs Administration. The capsules are VCO that you can easily pop into your mouth, with the recommended dosage of one to two capsules per day with meals.
Saberola would take two GROWRICH VCO Capsules with his meals.

"We've been taking it since our diagnosis to this day," he said.

When he finally tested negative for COVID-19, Saberola continued to drink the vitamins prescribed by the doctors, including GROWRICH VCO Capsules.

After his COVID-19 ordeal, Saberola had to limit going to the office to two times a week from six times before he got sick.

"It takes me a while to recover after driving to and from work or doing errands. My quality of sleep has also changed since," he said.

First and only FDA-approved VCO capsule

GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules is the first and only VCO in capsule form to be approved by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). The capsules are VCO that you can easily pop into your mouth, with the recommended dosage of one to two capsules per day with meals.

GROWRICH VCO Capsules are all-natural supplements that have many health and aesthetic benefits.

These include lowering LDL cholesterol, reducing the risk of contracting cancer, strengthening the immune system, promoting weight loss and helping improve hair and skin.

Every GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsule has saturated and unsaturated fatty acids and essential fatty acids that are heart-friendly and have antioxidant properties.

Virgin coconut oil is extracted from a single press of fresh coconut meat that’s been grated and dried for two hours at a temperature lower than 40 degrees Celsius. It is more premium than other coconut oils because there is no second press, thus the yield per kilogram is lower than those produced from other processes.

GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules is available at Mercury Drug, Watsons and Southstar Drugstore for P11.50 per capsule. Searching for GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil to shop online via Shopee.

 

For more information about GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules, follow @GrowrichVCOCapsule on Facebook and @growrichvco on Instagram.

