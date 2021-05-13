THE BUDGETARIAN
Restock your health, beauty faves at Watsons nationwide clearance sale on May 14-16
From May 14 to 16, get your vitamins and other health, beauty and wellness needs as Watsons holds its Nationwide Clearance Sale with huge discounts of up to 50% across different brands of vitamins, OTC medications, beauty products, wellness supplements, bath and body essentials and so much more.
Restock your health, beauty faves at Watsons nationwide clearance sale on May 14-16

(Philstar.com) - May 13, 2021 - 9:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Drinking vitamins and supplements as part of your daily routine is a good way of achieving personal balance. So is taking care of your face and skin.

Watsons continues to encourage Filipinos to take better care of themselves by making vitamins, supplements, medications and personal care products easily accessible through its 800+ stores nationwide and all other online channels.

Even without leaving our homes and despite the recent quarantines and lockdowns, Watsons has made wellness just a click or a tap away!

This weekend, from May 14-16, get your vitamins and other health, beauty and wellness needs as Watsons holds its Nationwide Clearance Sale with huge discounts of up to 50% across different brands of vitamins, OTC medications, beauty products, wellness supplements, bath and body essentials and so much more.

There will be 10,000 products on sale in what is the year's biggest shopping event.

Enjoy discounts on the most premium and sought-after vitamins, including Propan Fit to help fight mental and physical fatigue; Conzace, which has the highest levels of Zinc and Vitamins A, C and E; Berocca, which contains Vitamins B and C and Essentiale, which offers nutritional support for those with damaged liver.

Watsons also has its own line of vitamins, including Omega 3, B Complex Plus, Calcium D3 Effervescent Tablets and many others.

Restock your health, beauty faves at Watsons nationwide clearance sale this May 14 to 16

Among the 10,000 products on sale are the Oral B Cross Action Indicator Toothbrush, Listerine Total Care 6-in-1 Mouthwash, Gyne Pro Ultra Protection Feminine Wash and Senka Perfect White Clay.

Thousands of beauty and wellness products from brands such as Olay, Aveeno, Bioten, Mentholatum LipCare, Nivea, Luxe Organix, Simple and many others, will be on sale. It's so easy to look good feel great when you rely on Watsons for your health, beauty and wellness needs.

For the Watsons Nationwide Clearance Sale, get 10%* off regular priced items for a minimum spend of P2,000. When you shop, use your Watsons Card to earn points and get 12%* off regular priced items for every P2,000 spend.

The sale will take place on site at all Watsons branches and online at Watsons' online channels!

Shop now in any of Watsons 800+ stores nationwide. Just search for the branch nearest you at https://www.watsons.com.ph/store-finder. Online, shop via https://www.watsons.com.ph or via the mobile app at http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp. For via a call & delivery service, visit https://www.watsons.com.ph/call-and-delivery-list-of-stores

 

For more updates, you can also follow Watsons' social media pages on Facebook and Instagram at @watsonsph.

*The discounts are valid on regular priced items only. They are not valid for health products, milk, B1T1 items, senior citizen, PWD and other discounts.

