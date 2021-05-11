Goodbye â€˜pusonâ€™: Marie Lozano shows Kardashian hacks to lose pandemic poundsÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — The ongoing pandemic and its ensuing stay-at-home mandate may have made it more difficult for some to keep a healthy weight—and for a good reason.

Maintaining a healthy weight can be challenging, but it can be extra difficult if you’re facing a global health crisis that changed the way you live in a snap of a finger.

If you’ve gained weight during the pandemic, you’re not alone. It’s a worldwide phenomenon. In a study by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center that surveyed close to 8,000 people from 50 different countries and every state in the United States from April to early May 2020, around 27% said they gained weight during the initial lockdown — that’s 10% more than those who said they lost weight.

“Gaining weight is one of the expected impacts of the pandemic,” physician Gia Wassmer, Head of the Weight Wellness Center of leading Philippine hospital Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed), said in a statement.

“The anxieties and depression caused by the contagious COVID-19, joblessness, and the uncertainties of the times and the loneliness from being away from loved ones can make people focus less on following a healthier lifestyle. Stress eating, losing sleep, having limited access to healthy food, and spending more time inactive can also contribute to weight gain.”

With quarantine measures gradually easing, getting back to a healthier weight isn’t just possible — it should be a priority. “Being overweight and obese increase your risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” Dr. Wassmer warned.

“Obesity is linked to impaired immune function and it decreases lung capacity and can make ventilation more difficult. As the body mass index increases, so too does the risk of death from COVID-19 and developing chronic illnesses in the future.”

According to her, better weight management begins with you taking proactive steps. Here are five ways:

Create structure. Instead of letting the day slip by, discipline yourself to wake up, eat, exercise and sleep at specific hours, said Dr. Wassmer.

“This will curb your tendency to sit or lie around indefinitely as well as eat whenever you like,” she added.

Make healthy choices. “Include whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean protein in your meals, and do practice portion control,” advised the doctor. “Also, ditch the sugary-sweet sodas or milk tea for water, and avoid drinking coffee 4-6 hours before bedtime since the caffeine may disrupt your sleep.”

Get moving. Wassmer reminded that an exercise routine doesn’t require fancy equipment or the latest gadgets. Do crunches for your abs and push-ups for your arms and chest. Walk up and down the stairs of your house. Follow aerobic classes on YouTube—or just spring-clean your closet.

“There are countless ways to incorporate some form of activity into your day,” she said. “You just have to be creative.”

But those who have never exercised before or are coming back from a long lay-off, especially because of some health concerns, should first consult their doctor.

Manage your stress. If the uncertainty of the pandemic is triggering you to stress-eat, deal with your fears by reaching out to friends, writing down your thoughts in a journal, meditating or praying.

“Expressing your anxiety, whether through the written or spoken word, somehow eases the burden you carry in your mind,” Wassmer pointed out. “It also allows you to hear or read your thoughts, so you know whether your fears are rational or unfounded.”

Don’t be so hard on yourself. Stop beating yourself up for gaining weight during the pandemic. Instead, aim for small yet doable goals—not overly ambitious ones, lest you want to add to your anxiety.

“Crash diets and strenuous exercises are knee-jerk reactions to weight management,” the doctor said. “Losing 1-2 lbs. a week is a reasonable — healthy and sustainable — way to do so.”

Keeping up with weight loss via The Kardashians

Hayu/Released Khloe Kardashian as quoted by Marie Lozano in a press presentation

Coming from the previous season, most fans are excited to know what’s next for Khloe and Tristan, if there will be a reconciliation between Kourtney and Scott or if the show will shed light on Kim’s ugly crying teaser on her Instagram during the last day of filming. Are we really ready to say goodbye to this “Reality Royalty” family?

All these and more are expected to be seen on the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (KUWTK), with all seasons available on streaming app Hayu.

As seen in the show’s trailers, viewers can expect exciting and touching moments as they take a last look back at the 14 years of the family’s filming with its surprising twists and turns. Get your Kardashian fix by downloading Hayu and access unlimited shows with a subscription plan or prepaid pass with a free trial.

“We all know the Kardashians can hire fitness trainers, dieticians, even personal chefs. But we don’t need all these to start a fitness journey,” Marie Lozano said during a recent KUWTK farewell virtual party.

According to the broadcast journalist, who is also a mom and a fitness enthusiast, she was able to decode how the Kardashians keep up with their fitness regimen despite their busy schedules — and the following are how anyone can do the same even at the comfort of their homes.

1. Commitment

Hayu/Released Screenshot from Marie Lozano's presentation

Committing to a workout and to a healthy diet, like eating five servings of vegetables a day, is like committing to an appointment – “you have no choice but to show up,” said Marie.

2. Being physically fit is not about vanity but emotional and mental quality.

Hayu/Released Khloe Kardashian as quoted by Marie Lozano in a press presentation

Khloe Kardashian, said Marie, never stepped into a scale to measure her weight loss because she gauges her fitness goals based on how happy she is with her body and health.

3. Do not jump into a fad diet right away.

Hayu/Released Kim Kardashian as quoted by Marie Lozano in a press presentation

Marie recalled a time when Kim Kardashian tried Atkins Diet but regretted doing so after realizing its bad effects like fatigue, dizziness and constipation.

4. Keep everything in moderation.

Hayu/Released Kourtney Kardashian as quoted by Marie Lozano in a press presentation

5. Avoid everything processed.

“If something comes out of the box, it might be not healthy,” Marie quoted the Kardashians as saying.

6. Avoid alcohol and sugar

Hayu/Released Kourtney Kardashian as quoted by Marie Lozano in a press presentation

Alcohol might be a life saver to fight boredom during lockdown, but all Kardashians, said Marie, never liked alcohol and sugar because these are empty calories.

7. Avoid gluten and dairy

Hayu/Released Kim Kardashian as quoted by Marie Lozano in a press presentation

If you want to enjoy bread, just do what Kourtney Kardashian does, said Marie: Just smell it!

According to Marie, maintaining a healthy weight is not only all about don’ts. Here’s what we can do:

Swap water for juice and cola

Avoid food products with more than five ingredients



Hayu/Released Remember that sugar hides itself in 56 other names, and people’s “puson” (flab) problems spring from sugar. Marie affirmed that one can get rid of “puson” in 10 days by simply cutting back on sugar. Kendall Jenner curbs her sugar cravings by taking high-protein meals in the morning.

Hayu/Released Have healthy food always at hand – like Khloe does.

Hayu/Released From Khloe, Marie learned the importance of sitting in a proper table and appreciating your meal while eating – as opposed to hurried meals that will not enable one to chew and digest food properly. In the picture is Kourtney.

Hayu/Released From Kendall, Marie learned how important relaxation is by having a sitting area in the bedroom just for relaxing and striking a balance between mind and body through painting, yoga, etc. Lack of sleep can make you fat no matter how much you work out “because it hypes our sweet craving and deprives the brain of happy hormones,” explained Marie. Hence, Kendall makes sure she has at least seven to eight hours of sleep daily.

Find an exercise you love and stick to it.

Khloe got into her fitness regimen because she got pressure from her sisters, so they now workout together. Likewise, Marie suggested finding a support group to keep one going on one’s fitness journey.

Since it is hard to keep up with 10,000 steps a day, staying active will do – like Kourtney does when she does 100 squats, spinning and sit-ups while watching TV.

Hayu/Released Marie Lozano's four pillars of health

“Looks wise, I want to look like Kendall, with that model height, but realistically, I can relate more to Kourtney because I’m a mom too and balancing everything,” said Marie.

“Living a healthy life is not easy or cheap but it would be helpful if you’d love it!”