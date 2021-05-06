THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Access your healthcare plan with ease â€“ here's how
The reliable healthcare provider now services over 1.6 million members across the country, and this number continues to grow as more and more people are recognizing the undeniable efficiency, quality and accessibility that Maxicare provides.
Photo Release

Access your healthcare plan with ease – here's how

(Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — During this period of distress, a hassle-free healthcare experience becomes all the more necessary. It’s also important to be in the know about your healthcare plan and the benefits you can enjoy. 

As we face unprecedented times, Maxicare continues to offer access to world-class service, facilities and tools that provide its members seamless and convenient access to the medical services that they need.

The reliable healthcare provider now services over 1.6 million members across the country, and this number continues to grow as more and more people are recognizing the undeniable efficiency, quality and accessibility that Maxicare provides.

Whether you’re a new member or you have been with Maxicare for years, there’s a convenient way for you to access your healthcare plan – simply use Maxicare Member Gateway! This innovative web portal was created even before the pandemic, in efforts to continuously give members a worry-free healthcare experience!

Maxicare Member Gateway is your online portal for all things Maxicare. Here’s why you should use this:

Easy to use

As technology continues to shape the way we live, Maxicare Member Gateway is a welcome feature that can help you easily navigate through your healthcare plan. 

From registration up to its actual features, this online portal is convenient and user-friendly. Members can access the website using any device anytime, anywhere as long as they have internet connection.

Convenient LOA request

The traditional way of securing a Letter of Authorization (LOA) can easily become a source of stress. However, with Maxicare Member Gateway, there’s no need to line up, wait long hours, or make phone calls just to get this document since members can now request for their LOA through this portal. 

Check out the infographic below for the step-by-step guide to get your LOA.

Hassle-free access to member information and benefits

All the necessary details about your healthcare plan can be accessed through Maxicare Member Gateway. Get to know important information such as your:

  • Annual benefit limit
  • Maximum benefit limit
  • Covered affiliated hospitals, clinics and other services
  • Membership validity date
  • Historical records 
  • Status of reimbursement claims

 

Visit Maxicare Member Gateway at www.membergateway.maxicare.com.ph today for a smooth and worry-free healthcare experience.

MAXICARE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Pfizer/BioNTech jab confirmed to protect 95% in largest study yet
10 hours ago
Pfizer/BioNTech jab confirmed to protect 95% in largest study yet
By Patrick Galey | 10 hours ago
The study found that two doses conveyed 95.3% protection against infection and 96.7% against death seven days after the second...
Health And Family
fbfb
Candy Pangilinan gets candid about failed marriage
2 days ago
Candy Pangilinan gets candid about failed marriage
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedian Candy Pangilinan opened up about her failed marriage to her former husband. 
Health And Family
fbfb
Canada recommends J&J vaccine for 30 years and over, probing first batch
2 days ago
Canada recommends J&J vaccine for 30 years and over, probing first batch
2 days ago
Health Canada in March authorized the jab's use for all adults, but doses have yet to be administered, and authorities are...
Health And Family
fbfb
#Hotmommas: Fitness hacks from Mother&rsquo;s Day 2021 &lsquo;fitspirations&rsquo;
2 days ago
#Hotmommas: Fitness hacks from Mother’s Day 2021 ‘fitspirations’
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
In time for Mother’s Day 2021 on May 9, the following celebrity moms give a peek into their fitness routines that anyone...
Health And Family
fbfb
Vaccine Nation: The way to safely reunite with loved ones by Christmas
3 days ago
Vaccine Nation: The way to safely reunite with loved ones by Christmas
By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 3 days ago
More people will have the chance to restore those integral and meaningful connections that we have all terribly missed. But...
Health And Family
fbfb
Global study reveals workers have high-level clinical depression during COVID-19 pandemic
5 days ago
Global study reveals workers have high-level clinical depression during COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
A new study by the International SOS Foundation and Affinity Health at Work showed rotational workers in the time of COVID-19...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with