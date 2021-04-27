Have your fun and exciting summer staycations at home â€“ Hereâ€™s how!

MANILA, Philippines — Rather than hitting the beach or going on a road trip, our summer activities have taken on more unconventional forms last year due to the pandemic. Much like last summer, this year staying at home is still the best and most sensible choice.

But that’s not a reason to feel down! Even with a small budget, there’s still room for fun and games. Or better yet, do a bahaycation, or a staycation at home!

To help you get into the best summer at home mood, here’s a list of some of the ways to feel the summer vibe from the comfort of your living room with a helping hand from Grab.

1. Good ol’ movie night

If there’s one familiar tradition that doesn’t fail to deliver, it’s recreating your very own cinematic experience at home with the fam. Whether watching from inside a fort built with the younger ones, or simply huddling close and sharing a warm blanket with the AC on, movie nights are family affairs that are close to the heart.

And you know what makes movie nights even better? The munchies, of course. You can have the best movie night noshing by simply ordering sulit and delicious meals via GrabFood. The platform offers a wide selection of cuisines that you will enjoy as you sit in front of your TV screens.

Grab can give your movie nights even more of a boost as you also have the chance to win amazing prizes from the Grab Bahaycation Deals Wheel Grand Prize pool, like a Samsung 50-inch TV, a Samsung Split Type Air Conditioner or even P100,000 worth of GrabRewards Points!

Freepik.com/tirachardz

2. Your own private fiesta

Fancy your own cornucopia of dishes and desserts on a dime? Why not! These days, who needs specific holidays and special occasions to celebrate with a table full of bounty?

Your dream feast is possible, whether you make it yourself or order online because GrabFood and GrabMart can surely meet all your needs—and within your budget, too! Enjoy a number of rewarding deals such as Unlimited Free Delivery on GrabFood and week-long deals and daily flash sales across Grab’s different services, and make your summer blowouts even more memorable!

With the Bahaycation Deals Wheel, you can also stand a chance to win yourself a kitchen upgrade with gadgets and equipment on the prize pool, such as an Asahi Mini Oven, Samgyup Equipment, KitchenAid Mixer, Philips Airfryer and Nespresso Pixie!

3. Awesome cooling station

No bahaycation is complete without refreshments that help you beat the summer heat. Have your own stash of cool and icy drinks and treats, from shakes to milk tea and from halo-halo to ice cream—whatever hits the spot.

Get all your icy thirst and heat quenchers at big discounts via GrabFood and GrabMart.

When you participate in the Bahaycation Deals Wheel, you can even get a shot at winning Unli Free Delivery, Buy One Take One and 50% discount vouchers!

Grab your best bahaycation ever

Summer this year may just be a little better thanks to the Grab Summer Steals Bahaycation promo. You can expect no less than the biggest and widest value-for-money selection of top-notch deals and discounts on summer favorites, helping you make more room for creative and sulit ways to enjoy.

A Bahaycation Pre-Sale event with vouchers and giveaways from Grab was also held prior to the launch of Bahaycation Deals Wheel. Just click the Spin the Bahaycation Deals Wheel tile in the Grab app for the chance to win exciting summer essentials!

Until May 2, catch the Grab Summer Steals Bahaycation Mega Sale. Up for grabs are:

Week-long deals on GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress, GrabPay, GrabRewards

Daily flash sale on GrabFood and GrabMart

Bigger prizes on the Bahaycation Deals Wheel

Your Grab transactions can get even more rewarding when you pay with GrabPay! With GrabPay, earn points that you can earn and redeem for even more discounts, products, or services through GrabRewards.

Make your home staycation this summer the best it can be. The possibilities are endless with Grab Summer Steals Bahaycation. Get dibs on deals and prizes on the daily! Here’s a helpful cheat sheet so you never miss out: