Philippines' first COVID-19, dengue insurance aims to buffer hospitalization cost

MANILA, Philippines — With the Philippines logging in almost a million COVID-19 cases as of yesterday even as vaccinations take place, COVID-19 insurance has been essential now more than ever.

With the surge in COVID-19 cases renewing fears for one’s health and safety, telecommunications services provide Globe makes its GInsure service available for its customers across its latest product and promo portfolio. The service comes for free for the first three months to give subscribers peace of mind and protection.

Claimed to be a first in the Philippines, GInsure is GCash’s built-in insurance marketplace powered by Singlife Philippines, a mobile-first life insurer. The coverage comes with a multi-level benefit that cushions the blow of related medical costs amounting to P140,500. This includes a P500 allowance for positive test results, P40,000 allowance for confinement, and up to P100,000 medical cost reimbursement for more severe cases of COVID-19 and dengue.

Apart from being available through the GCash app, the company makes it accessible for its customers to qualify by providing them with options to choose from and subscribe to any of the telco's expansive list of plans and promos available to prepaid and postpaid customers of mobile and Globe At Home.

“We want to help our customers cope with the impact of the health crisis. Giving them free insurance protection against COVID-19 and dengue during this critical time will go a long way in easing their worries,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe Deputy Chief Commercial Officer.

Those interested can get unlimited access to KonsultaMD, among other benefits, by subscribing now to Globe At Home’s Unli Fiber Up, whose plans are also bundled with GInsure. Subscribers can also enjoy a three-month subscription to crowd-favorite streaming services such as Viu Premium, HBO Go and Amazon Prime Video.

Last January, budget airline company Cebu Pacific launched COVID Protect, its newest add-on to Travelsure, to give travelers peace of mind when flying during this time. This upgrade, which will cover COVID-19-related hospitalization and treatments.

An answer to Internet woes

A good Internet connection is a must these days. With both work and school done in the comforts of many homes, a stable and reliable Internet connection guarantees a smooth flow in studying and working. It only gets worrisome when the internet connection gets interrupted. Users of Globe At Home, however, can turn to its newly launched online help hub (glbe.co/wifisolutions).

From understanding the lights on the modem all the way to setting up a mesh network, the new portal is a helpful tool for those who rely on the internet who have basic to little knowledge on its technicalities.

It also contains user guides to educate and help customers solve WiFi issues and manage their broadband account. Apart from tips and tricks to boost WiFi signal and speed, the new online help hub also includes a troubleshooting section that eliminates the need to call for quick fixes.

But if the situation calls for it, the support section makes it easy to book an appointment and track repairs.

Apart from troubleshooting issues, the site also has sections for managing accounts, with features that let users monitor usage, pay bills and upgrade plans.