Nikki Gil shows baby bump, shares motherhood amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — A few days short of Mother's Day in May, singer-actress Nikki Gil announced yesterday that she is expecting baby no. 2.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the former "ASAP" star showed her baby bump with the caption, "Ready, Kuya Finn?," referring to her son who is now a big brother.

She may not be as active on screen as she was before but Nikki has been doing her part as a young mother. Like many who are stuck at home, she has found ways to rediscover and turn her quarantine into quality time for her family.

Nikki shared that she's like most people -- her favorite spot is the living room couch. She likes it because it enables her growing family to do their own activities.

“Someone would be binge-watching Netflix, I would be browsing Instagram, and my son would be on YouTube Kids. I like that while we are all doing our own thing, we are still together, we are still spending time together,” she shared.

She and husband BJ Albert are parents to Finn, their little bundle of four-year-old.

Apart from checking on her social media, Nikki revealed that she has rekindled her love for art by enrolling in online art classes. As a mother who juggles her time taking care of the family and her other interests, Nikki still manages to host online events or attend virtual social gatherings.

When not doing these, she's a hands-on mom to Finn. With most of the time at home, she gets to bond with her firstborn. But she would not always be by his side, and there will be circumstances that he will be with his gadgets alone.

