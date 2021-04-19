THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Share gratitude and family love over Jollibee Chickenjoy
Leading with the message of “Pasarapin ang Pasasalamat sa Pamilya,” Jollibee encourages everyone to foster the spirit of gratitude towards our families through their new digital video.
Photo Release

Share gratitude and family love over Jollibee Chickenjoy

(Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — As quarantine restrictions continue, Filipino families have found ways to expand their roles to provide support and comfort to their loved ones during these trying times. They’ve become one another’s teachers, physicians and constant playmates, making them more grateful for the gift of family.

The lockdown has made family members become unconsciously reacquainted, and while the situation has been hard for families everywhere, being constantly together at home opened up an opportunity for everyone to show more gratitude and support as they live through the pandemic.

Leading with the message of “Pasarapin ang Pasasalamat sa Pamilya,” Jollibee encourages everyone to foster the spirit of gratitude towards our families through their new digital video narrating heartwarming everyday scenes that Filipino families share while under quarantine.

This video gives us the realization that even if the current situation has presented many uncertainties, Filipinos draw strength and inspiration from one thing that remains constant—their families.

A true reminder that having them is something that everyone should be thankful for.

“The current situation may be scary and full of uncertainties but still there’s a silver lining and that’s what Jollibee strove to do in our newest video: we have to continue to be grateful to our family that gives us so much love and strength that enables us to face every day,” Francis Flores, JFC Philippines regional/country marketing head, said.

Show gratitude to your loved ones by turning quarantine time to quality time, starting with watching the video with the entire family on the Jollibee Studios YouTube channel and Jollibee’s official Facebook page

JOLLIBEE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Share gratitude and family love over Jollibee Chickenjoy
1 hour ago
Share gratitude and family love over Jollibee Chickenjoy
1 hour ago
Filipino families have found ways to expand their roles to provide support and comfort to their loved ones during these trying...
Health And Family
fbfb
Do we need face masks outdoors? Experts weigh in
2 hours ago
Do we need face masks outdoors? Experts weigh in
By Issam Ahmed | 2 hours ago
"Because masks have become so infused with politics, they have become something where people go around and 'mask shame' other...
Health And Family
fbfb
How's it going? Metro Manila mayors and the vaccine rollout
4 hours ago
How's it going? Metro Manila mayors and the vaccine rollout
By Jing Castañeda | 4 hours ago
As I sat down with some of our Metro Manila mayors on my show, Pamilya Talk, to listen to their cities' initiatives, I realized...
Health And Family
fbfb
'Anti-vaxxer finally cooperates': Angel Locsin's parents get COVID-19 jab
2 days ago
'Anti-vaxxer finally cooperates': Angel Locsin's parents get COVID-19 jab
2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin’s parents, Angelo and Emma Colmenares, have been jabbed by COVID-19 vaccine. 
Health And Family
fbfb
Help at home: Company offers home care services as hospitals get overwhelmed
2 days ago
Help at home: Company offers home care services as hospitals get overwhelmed
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
As numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continue to climb up, a company specializing medical emergency services...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sunshine Cruz wins against COVID-19 after 22 days of battle
2 days ago
Sunshine Cruz wins against COVID-19 after 22 days of battle
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz finally tested negative for COVID-19 after 22 days of isolation battling the dreaded virus.
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with