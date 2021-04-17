THE BUDGETARIAN
Help at home: Company offers home care services as hospitals get overwhelmed
Medical workers screen patients for possible COVID-19 before admission at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City on April 18, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Help at home: Company offers home care services as hospitals get overwhelmed

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 1:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — As numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continue to climb up, a company specializing medical emergency services suggested home care services to mild and moderate COVID-19 patients. 

Ronin EMS, a Filipino healthcare company comprised of globally trained and certified full-time professionals, said that they can provide help and care at the comfort of the patient’s home.  

“The numbers are climbing. Don’t lose hope. We are here to provide help and care. Right at your home. In the meantime, keep healthy, keep sanitized, and keep your distance,” the company wrote in its Facebook page. 

Ronin EMS head of Business Development Dr. Louie Ocampo said in his TV interviews that they can take care of COVID-19 patients in their homes. 

The numbers are climbing. Don’t lose hope. We are here to provide help and care. Right at your home. We are Ronin EMS,...

Posted by Ronin EMS on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

“Dahil hindi sila ma-admit sa hospital, sa bahay na natin sila i-treat. Kumbaga kailangan nila ng oxygen, we will provide oxygen. Kailangan nila ng doctor to consult, doctor will be there na magbibigay ng mga kailangan ng isang pasyente," he said. 

With P50,000 to P60,000 starting fee, the family of a patient just only needs to dial the number and they will go to their homes. 

“Ano ba tong home care na tinatawag? Halimbawa mayroon emergency sa bahay niyo, nahihirapang huminga, or COVID suspected o may iba pang sakit, ang gagawin lang nila tatawagan lang nila yung numero at may sasagot sa kanilang mga experts,” Ocampo said. 

According to the Department of Health, 41% of COVID-19 patients in the hospitals have mild symptoms or asymptomatic. They are trying to transfer the patients to other quarantine facilities to provide more rooms to more severe cases. 

COVID -19 HOME CARE SERVICE
