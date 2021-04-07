Maxicare 24/7 Teleconsult provides the safest way to do medical consultations

MANILA, Philippines — With the pandemic in full swing, "contactless" is in. After all, the best way to stay safe from the virus is to maintain physical distancing in our everyday activities.

However, for many, this is easier said than done. A lot of us still have to take public transport to get to work. We expose ourselves every time we go to the groceries to buy our needs. And how should we deal with medical concerns? No matter what one might be feeling, they should definitely go straight to the hospital, right?

Wrong. Experts say it’s still safest for anyone to stay indoors to minimize the risk of exposure and transmission. Given this, people are looking for ways to attend to their medical needs without having to step outside.

For Maxicare, their members’ health and safety is top priority.

This is why they have enabled members to consult from the comfort and safety of their homes through the Maxicare Telemedicine 24/7 Teleconsult Voice Call service. With just a quick dial on the phone, they can easily connect with an accredited physician any time they need a consultation.

Launched years before the pandemic, Maxicare 24/7 Teleconsult is a welcome innovation in the healthcare industry.

As we face unprecedented times, more and more people are seeing the value in this service as they try to lessen contact outside. Medical consultations are no longer limited to hospitals or clinics because you can receive immediate advice within the safety of your home.

In fact, Maxicare urges all its members to dial Maxicare 24/7 Teleconsult to get in touch with a doctor first and verify whether or not they need to head to the hospital for further assessment whenever something feels off.

Let’s say you’re experiencing stomach pain that won’t let you sleep at night. Is it safe to just bolt out the door and head straight to the emergency room? No. The risk of exposure in what could be a crowded ER is way too high.

Simply dial the Maxicare 24/7 Teleconsult number for your area, explain your symptoms to a doctor, and get professional medical advice for your condition. Go to the nearest hospital only if your doctor says so, or during emergency situations.

Maxicare understands the economic struggles people could be facing right now. Therefore, they are happy to let their members know that consultations done via Maxicare 24/7 Teleconsult won’t be charged on their benefit limit.

Every time you use this service, you save your precious time, money, and you give yourself peace of mind with the professional advice that you receive.

Additionally, in case a doctor prescribes a laboratory test or a follow-up consultation with a specialist, members can secure their letter of authorization (LOA) through Maxicare 24/7 Teleconsult without the hassle of lining up and waiting in the hospital.

As always, Maxicare reminds everyone to stay home, stay vigilant, and keep yourself and your family safe and healthy.

With the Maxicare Telemedicine 24/7 Teleconsult Voice Call service, you get peace of mind knowing that Maxicare is here to take care of you whenever you need it, wherever you are.

