Don't cha: Nicole Scherzinger shares Pussycat Doll hacks to workout from home

MANILA, Philippines — Can't go to the gym because of lockdown?

International pop star Nicole Scherzinger gave some pieces of advice on how people can workout from home during the pandemic.

In a recent virtual press conference for "Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1," Nicole told Philstar.com that there so much stuff to see online and there’s no excuse for people not to work out because of the pandemic.

“Honestly, there's so much stuff online. There's no excuse. Put some music to make your butt up. I look up things online, whether it's weight...” Nicole said.

The Pussycat Dolls member said she loves high-intensity training with a little bit of cardio.

“I really love HITT training, with weights with a little bit cardio. I used to do cardio all the time and I got so bored so just switched it up. I'm coming up with something, more dance-inspired cardio, so that would be really fun to re-center with your body and your mind, your spirit, so I'm excited to share that with you as well,” she said.

She encouraged the public to listen to good music or some podcast for them to be motivated on their workouts.

“Music and get online and find things something that motivates you or podcast or something that enriches your mind. Everything's out there on the Internet. I'd like to listen to Ted Talks. You just got to get up and do it. Once you're done, it's revolutionary,” she said.

Apart from Nicole’s “Pangako,” the album also features “Harana,” AILEE’s “Kahit Isang Saglit,” Matt Bloyd’s “Bakit Pa Ba,” Cheesa’s “Bakit Pa,” Pia Toscano’s “Kailangan Kita,” Jake Zyrus’ “Usahay,” Sheléa’s “Patuloy Ang Pangarap” and Regine’s “Hanggang Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan.”

Keep streaming "KAIBIGAN: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1," out now on digital music streaming platforms worldwide. Its lyric videos are also up on Star Music’s YouTube channel. — Video from ABS-CBN/Star Music

RELATED: WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger sings line from 'Pangako' for boyfriend Thom Evans