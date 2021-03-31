Improving women's well-being: Tips on how to manage your mental health

MANILA, Philippines — Mental health is a consequential issue with the ongoing global health crisis. The World Health Organization even has a dedicated page titled "Mental Health & COVID-19" on its website.

"Added to the fear of contracting the virus in a pandemic such as COVID-19 are the significant changes to our daily lives as our movements are restricted in support of efforts to contain and slow down the spread of the virus. Faced with new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children, and lack of physical contact with other family members, friends and colleagues, it is important that we look after our mental, as well as our physical, health," read part of the page's introductory notes.

It is these reasons that doctors such as breast cancer survivor, mental health advocate and Philippine leader of Livestrong Foundation Dr. Gia Sison shared the importance of taking care of our mental health.

"When you talk about mental health nowadays, it's really about the state of mental well-being where we realize our own potential, cope with the stresses in life but in spite of that we're able to work productively and make or do our part in serving our communities," Dr. Sison said at the recent virtual presscon hosted by Telus International Philippines in celebration of International Women's Month.

The company established its Connections Women's Network, a women-focused resource group that fosters an inclusive and diverse work environment.

Dr. Sison pointed out that while women have been found to be three times "more likely" to report significant mental health consequences such as loss of appetite, lack of sleep and anxiety based on the Global Burden of Disease Study in 2015, mental health problems are more complex.

"Mental health problems are complex so we cannot separate work and personal life. I'm a firm believer of work-life integration instead of work-life balance because it's all about work, home conflict. And of course, we have to consider individual bio-psychosocial factors as well. So it's complex," she shared.

Dr. Sison said that work-life integration is about knowing what one values.

"I'm sure you've heard of the saying 'choose your battles'. We choose the things that we focus on. Out of the 10 on bucket list, what's your top 2, top 3? You need to learn how to prioritize, and learn how to compartmentalize as well. You have to realize that it may change and that it is dynamic. You have to figure out what you value and then by then you can start integrating them," she explained.

Apart from these, Dr. Sison also shared key takeaways on mental well-being.

1. Self-care is key. Citing WHO, she noted that the "whole basis or foundation of mental healthcare" is self-care.

"That's one practice we should all adopt especially nowadays when we are in tough times and when faced with uncertainties. Self-care is key," she shared.

2. Support groups are important. Dr. Sison described support groups as "a group of people who come together to talk about their challenges, experiences and roles that they have in common without being judged, blamed, stigmatized or isolated."

She enumerated that there are four types of support groups, namely, peer-to-peer, clinical, online and culturally specific support group.

Dr. Gia said emotional support matters. In her case, it made an impact when she was diagnosed with breast cancer eight years ago.

"When I was undergoing chemotherapy, one thing that actually helped me through was support groups of women diagnosed with cancer. It's a different kind of connection," she recalled.

It is different from group therapy because it is more relaxed and less intense. The sessions include mostly positive and encouraging interactions among group members with "no expectations to fix themselves".

"Just like us with our friends, whenever support is asked of us, I think one rule we should follow is, there should be no expectations that the other person should fix you. It's more really of another person listening to you. Just listen and avoid judgment," the doctor noted.

It is all about encouragement from the group to "own their own narratives and veer away from thinking of being a victim".

4. Early intervention is key. Apart from self-care, one must also be conscious of the red flags. Dr. Sison listed the five D's -- dysfunction, distress, deviance, danger and duration.

She was quick to disclaim that these do not necessarily lead to diagnosis of depression or mental disorder but shared an important reminder.

"Depression is usually more than two weeks of intense sadness, lack of sleep and loss of concentration. That has to be straight for two weeks. I always say this in my talks. If their quality of life is already compromised, that should be a trigger for you to seek support. Early intervention is key," she said.

5. Do not invalidate feelings with casual remarks. Many may think that it is okay to comment with "wala yan" (it's nothing) or "ako nga e" (dismissively saying one has been through the same experience) whenever a conversation occurs. This may be seen as a form of encouragement but it could be harmful or taken differently.

"Most of the time, there's this remark that we love to say unconsciously sometimes. 'Yung wala yan' or in English 'that's nothing'. When you say that to another individual, it is very invalidating. The best way to give support is just to be there to listen," Dr. Sison shared.

She added that aside from giving casual remarks like these, she advised not to compare each other's "journeys" or experiences because every individual has different experiences and challenges.

"Start talking about mental health issues in open doors. I think that's one way that we can address the stigma that comes with it," she said.

6. Avoid giving advice unless asked. It goes without saying the age-old courtesy -- do not give unsolicited advice.

"Whenever we talk, we have the tendency to say, 'o ganito, ganyan (it's like this, like that)'. We give advice but sometimes, or most of the time, the person just needs someone who will listen to him. Let's not forget that. Listen proactively," Dr. Sison stressed.